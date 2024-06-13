Kate Winslet reacts to being body-shamed post Titanic: ‘Every woman is sharing her body on her terms now’

Kate Winslet became a global star after her role in the blockbuster romantic-tragedy Titanic. Her pairing with Leonardo DiCaprio was praised for portraying unconditional, selfless love against the backdrop of class differences. Despite the international recognition, Kate spoke about being body-shamed after the movie, which had a significant impact on her. In a recent interview with Variety, Kate compared today's acceptance of female actors being comfortable in their own skin to the late 90s and 2000s era. (Also read: Kate Winslet's overcoat from ‘Titanic’ set to be auctioned, big amount predicted) Kate Winslet recently reacted to being body-shamed post Titanic during late 90s. (PC/Variety)

Kate Winslet recalls being shamed after Titanic

While praising the confident and liberated female celebrities' at the Met Gala 2024, the Avatar 3 actor opined, “I really was smiling, because every single image of the women on the red carpet, every woman is sharing their body in the way they want to, on their terms. And knowing they can do that safely, because the media is not going to criticize them. And that is completely different from the way it used to be in 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002.” While recalling her past experiences with the tabloids and portal during the advent of internet, she further said, “This s**t went on for years.”

About Kate Winslet

Kate made her movie debut in Heavenly Creatures. She later starred in Sense and Sensibility, Jude, and Hamlet. However, she became an overnight sensation with James Cameron's Titanic. She also won an Academy Award for Best Actress in 2009 for Stephen Daldry's The Reader, which was based on David Hare's book of the same name.

Kate Winslet's upcoming project

Kate will next appear in a British biographical drama film directed by Ellen Kuras. The movie is adapted from the 1985 biography The Lives of Lee Miller by Antony Penrose. In the film, Kate will portray the titular role of American photojournalist Lee Miller. She is also part of James Cameron's Avatar 3, which is currently in the post-production stage.