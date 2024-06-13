Kate Middleton hit with massive blow as King Charles 'snubs' her in latest announcement

While Kate Middleton intends to return to her Royal duties at earliest, a new report claims that King Charles has "snubbed" his beloved daughter-in-law in his latest announcement, GB News reported. Royal supporters hold cardboard cutout of Britain's King Charles III and Princess of Wales Kate, outside the Windsor Castle where Royal family attending the Easter Matins Service in Windsor, England, Sunday, March 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)(AP)

Ahead of Garter Day, the monarch made two key appointments. Garter Day parade is an annual event and the oldest rituals on the Royal calendar, in which the King and the Knights march wearing opulent velvet robes, shimmering emblems, and plumed caps.

The procession and service are held in the grounds of Windsor Castle to commemorate the Order of the Garter, the most senior and oldest Order of Chivalry in Britain.

The step coincides with growing demands to name The Princess of Wales, who is receiving chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis, the Order of the Garter.

As per the King's announcement, Baroness Manningham-Buller, who has previously served as director general of MI5, has been named Chancellor of the Order of the Garter.

In addition, he appointed Lord Ashton of Hyde, the former insurance trader, as the ceremonial Master of the Horse, responsible for overseeing the Royal Mews during official functions.

Following the Duke of Abercorn's retirement, Lady Manningham-Buller will become the first female Chancellor of the oldest and most esteemed order of chivalry in Britain, having held the position from its founding in 475.

While the service this year is scheduled on Monday, June 17, both the appointments will come into effect from Tuesday, June 18.

Kate attended Order of the Garter event last year

Last year, The Princess of Wales attended the Order of the Garter event, looking stunning in Alessandra Rich white and black polka dot dress and Princess Diana's Collingwood Pearl earrings, which were given to the late Princess as a wedding present in 1981.

The princess also decided to wear shoes by Rich, going for white heels with a black toe.

Princess Kate said earlier this year that she had received a cancer diagnosis and took a break from her royal responsibilities in order to heal privately.

The Princess of Wales stated in a letter last week that she hoped to return "very soon" to her official role as the Irish Guards' representative.

The 42-year-old Kate is yet to announce if she plans to attend Trooping the Colour this weekend.