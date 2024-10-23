Justin Bieber surprises wife Hailey with unexpected gift amid Sean Diddy scandal

Amidst reports of Justin Bieber being “terrified” due to Sean Diddy Combs scandal, the Canadian singer appreciated his wife Hailey Bieber with an unexpected gift as she tries to be his strong support. Justin Bieber gave a sweet gift to Hailey after he shared a slew of pictures of himself creating music and kissing his wife.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 27-year-old model disclosed in a story section that she is feeling grateful because her 30-year-old hubby surprised her with a sweet gift “for no reason”.

Hailey posted a picture of the green plant, placed in a teal pot on a table and sitting next to a roll of tape, soaking up the sunlight.

“@justinbiber bought me a plant for no reason,” she captioned the post with a crying emoji. “It’s the little things,” she added.

Hailey's post(Instagram)

Hailey supported Bieber during Don Toliver's concert

Justin gave a sweet gift to Hailey after he shared a slew of pictures of himself creating music and kissing his wife. In August, the duo welcomed their first child together named Jack Blues.

The post featured photos of the Peaches singer sipping coffee, playing on keyboards, pianos, and soundboards, and a snap of him seemingly ready to lock lips with Hailey.

Justin hasn't released a solo studio album since Justice in 2021. The musician's upcoming album will be his eighth since his 2010 debut, My World 2.0.

Also Read: Hailey Bieber feels Sean Diddy scandal ‘going to break’ Justin, wants her ‘traumatised’ spouse to undergo therapy

As Hailey reportedly wants her husband to undergo therapy while dealing with the Sean 'Diddy' Combs investigation, she stood by Bieber when he entered the stage during Don Toliver's concert in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 19. During the concert at the Crypto.com Arena, Toliver, 30, stunned fans by inviting Justin to sing their song “Private Landing” live.

Lori Harvey, a friend, posted a video of Justin performing with Toliver, who is presently on his Hardstone Psycho tour. The Baby singer was seen sporting a black sweatshirt, a white beanie, and black spectacles.