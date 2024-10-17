‘Diddy and…’: 3 reasons why Hailey Bieber skipped Victoria’s Secret Show as their top model

Hailey Bieber, Victoria’s Secret top model was nowhere to be seen as the runway show returned after a six-year of hiatus. While her friends Gigi and Bella Hadid stole the spotlight on the runway, her absence didn’t go unnoticed by fans. While personal commitments and health concerns were cited, rumours surrounding her strained relationship with her father and the involvement of her husband Justin Bieber in the Sean "Diddy" Combs scandal also played a role in her decision to skip the event. 3 reasons why Hailey Bieber skipped Victoria’s secret show as their top model(@haileybaldwinbieber/Instagram)

Why Hailey Bieber skipped Victoria’s Secret runway show?

The comeback of Victoria’s Secret was the talk of the day, and their all-female musical lineup, featuring Cher alongside BLACKPINK LIsa and Tyla, stole the spotlight. Angels also returned for a stunning catwalk. However, loyal fans of the show who ultimately seemed disappointed by the ‘Woke’ approach noticed a familiar face missing, and that was Hailey’s.

Also read: Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly buy a new European home after King asked them to…

Hailey recently welcomed her baby boy with her husband Justin Bieber, whom they named Jcak Blue Bieber. Being a new mom, it was obvious that she would prioritise her health and family first, which was the primary reason cited by a source who spoke to DailyMail about the model’s absence. “Hailey is nesting with her new baby Jack and does not want to work right now,' the source shared. Her baby is only seven weeks old, and she is full-on mama bear.”

Justin’s ‘involvement’ with Diddy

According to Mail, apart from being a new mom, Hailey is also trying to avoid any kind of stress since, in March 2022, she suffered stroke-like symptoms and was hospitalised. Following that, she underwent heart surgery. "Hailey is very aware that she needs to avoid stress during her postpartum period because she is in a delicate place and her health is a top priority. It was only two years ago that she had heart surgery," the source said.

Another possible reason for Hailey's absence is the ongoing scandal surrounding Sean "Diddy" Combs. Given Justin Bieber's past association with Combs as a mentee, his name has been frequently linked to the allegations against the music mogul. A source previously stated that Justin is "disgusted" by the charges against Combs. To avoid being caught up in the controversy, Justin may be seeking to distance himself from the situation.

Also read: ‘Go woke, go broke’: Victoria's Secret show slammed for ‘fake’ crowd noise, sloppy walks

Strained relationship with father Stephen Baldwin

Hailey's tough relationship with her dad, Stephen Baldwin, might have played a part in her choice to skip the Victoria's Secret fashion show. It's been reported that they've been having a rough patch, especially after Stephen made a big deal about Hailey and Justin's marriage.

Hailey is said to be upset that her father drew attention to their private matters. Additionally, sources indicate that Hailey has chosen to keep her parents away from her baby son, Jack, due to ongoing disagreements over religious and political beliefs.

However, Hailey was not the only VS model to skip the show, Heidi Klum, Gisele Bündchen, Miranda Kerr, Kendall Jenner, Karlie Kloss, Selita Ebanks, Lily Aldridge are a few other top angels who decided not to show up.