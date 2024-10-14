Menu Explore
Justin and Hailey Bieber to keep her 'meddling' parents away from their son

ByBhavika Rathore
Oct 14, 2024 08:10 AM IST

Justin and Hailey Bieber are distancing themselves from her parents as they don't want their ‘meddling’.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are reportedly reluctant to have the latter’s parents around their baby boy. The model has been keeping a distance between her child and her parents Stephen and Kennya Baldwin. She is also maintaining distance from them herself as sources reported her relationship with her parents is “eroding”. The new parents do not want “meddling” parents around their son, Jack.

(FILES) Justin and Hailey Bieber are hesitant about involving her parents in their lives. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)
(FILES) Justin and Hailey Bieber are hesitant about involving her parents in their lives. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Hailey and Justin at a distance with ‘meddling’ parents

Sourced revealed to Daily Mail, “Hailey's relationship with her family has been eroding for some time now. She was closer with her mom, but that started to break down when she fell pregnant because she didn't want to tell her family for months." They added that the model had a “blowout with her family when her dad asked for prayers for Hailey and Justin, and she told him that she did not want him meddling in her life.”

Last month, the singer shared a picture of their baby’s foot cradled in the model’s hand. The Rhode founder also acknowledged in a recent interview with W magazine the growing distance between her and her parents. Hailey said, “I'm not super close with my family at this point in my life." She added, “I feel like I'm very independent. I'm my own individual now, and I've built my own family,” as reported by Daily Express US.

The 27-year-old reportedly had a conflict with his father over religious and political beliefs. Stephen is a born-again Christian and a supporter of Donald Trump. The insider claimed, “Her parents are still married and share the same brain.”

Justin Bieber’s stress amid Diddy scandal 

While Hailey is maintaining a distance from her family, Justin is keeping a distance from everyone apart from his family. The Sorry singer reportedly has been struggling with trusting people around him including those whom he has known for decades following the Diddy controversy. An insider claimed to Page Six, that Justin has “alienated” people around him because he “doesn’t trust them” as he has done “some really crazy sh**.” 

The couple welcomed their first baby in August. 

