A royal expert has claimed that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s relationship was “cold,” and the two are not believed to be on talking terms at present. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News, "The relationship between Meghan and Catherine was cold or cool, putting it mildly.” Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s relationship was ‘cold,’ royal expert reveals why Duchess was ‘deeply unhappy’ (File)

He added, "Meghan only lasted about a year and a half as a senior working royal before they indicated that they were unhappy. The fact she was so used to the red carpet and the audience it was thought she and Harry would be perfect for the role. She was, of course, deeply unhappy."

‘It all went very wrong’

Prince Harry and Meghan left the royal family in 2020, following which Meghan accused the firm of racism and bullying towards her. Harry, too, attacked the family in his memoir, Spare.

Talking about the Sussexes’ exit from the royal family, Fitzwilliams said, "It all went very wrong, precisely why is still a matter for debate. I wouldn't put a specific reason behind it because Harry was unhappy, and I think Meghan provided the way out in a sense."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex now live in California with their children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three. Fitzwilliams noted that the institution has scaled down in recent years with Harry and Meghan, as well as Prince Andrew, having stepped back from royal duties. He added that the transition of responsibilities to the younger generation in the family is "a process that's ongoing."

"This is happening already,” he said.

Fitzwilliams added, "The Royal Family isn't looking like someone ten years ago would have anticipated. The York brand is still toxic as far as the public is concerned. You've really got a scaling down to some extent. But we've still got far more royals participating in royal duties than other European countries."