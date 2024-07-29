Meghan McCain scorches JD Vance for ‘a bold faced lie’ about Donald Trump: ’Every member of…'

Former 'View' cohost Meghan McCain on Sunday blasted Ohio Senator JD Vance for claiming that former President Donald Trump isn't a “vengeful guy” and that he “forgives people for things they’ve said and done in the past.” Meghan McCain hit out at JD Vance for caliming Trump "isn't a vengeful guy".(AP)

Vance, who once referred to Trump as “America's Hitler” and declared himself a “never-Trump guy”, stated during a Fox News appearance on Sunday: “He (Trump) has looked at me as somebody who can contribute meaningfully to the future of the country so he asked me to be his running mate. This is not a vengeful guy.”

“Every member of the McCain family can attest first hand that this is a bold faced lie,” McCain, the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), wrote on X.

Trump avers ‘sometimes revenge can be justified’

In June, Trump seemed to indicate that he may take revenge on his political opponents if he's elected in November.

When Trump appeared in an interview on Merit+, "Dr. Phil" McGraw mentioned that there's “an addiction to revenge”.

In response, the GOP presidential nominee said, “Revenge does take time,” and added that “and sometimes revenge can be justified, Phil. I have to be honest. Sometimes it can.”

Meghan McCain tears into Vance over ‘childless cat ladies’ remark

Meghan McCain launched the latest attack against Vance, days after she slammed him for his divisive “childless cat ladies” remark against Democrats, including US VP Kamala Harris.

The remarks, according to McCain, have caused “real pain” and are “just innately unchristian.”

“I have been trying to warn every conservative man I know - these JD comments are activating women across all sides, including my most conservative Trump supporting friends,” she wrote on X.

Vance, Trump's VP candidate, later claimed that his remarks were “sarcastic”, but added that the substance of what he had said were “true.”

“Obviously it was a sarcastic comment. People are focusing so much on the sarcasm and not on the substance of what I actually said,” he stated in an interview with conservative media personality Megyn Kelly on Friday

Vance, who shares three kids with his spouse Usha Vance, claimed he was not bashing Democrats for “becoming anti-family and anti-children.”

“The simple point that I made is that having children, becoming a father, becoming a mother, I really do think it changes your perspective in a pretty profound way,” he added.