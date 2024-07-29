Donald Trump's ‘miraculously cured ear’ stuns netizens, Redditors say ‘he was shot but it barely…’

Social media has erupted after Donald Trump was seen in public without a bandage on his right ear for the first time after he survived an assassination attempt. The former president was seen without a bandage while he met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week. Trump’s ear looked fine, days after the shooting at the Pennsylvania rally. Donald Trump's ‘miraculously cured ear’ stuns netizens (Photo by Alex Wroblewski / AFP)(AFP)

While some questioned how Trump’s ear looked “miraculously” fine, the FBI has confirmed that he was indeed hit by a bullet when Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire. When he was seen in public for the first time after the assassination attempt, appearing at the Republican National Convention, a large white bandage covered his right ear. Trump started wearing a smaller, skin-coloured bandage after the convention, until he was finally spotted without it.

‘Folks who get their ears pierced cause more damage to their ears’

A Reddit page titled ‘A miraculously cured ear’ has social media users discussing how Trump’s wound seemed to have healed so fast. “He put Neosporin on it... that sh** WORKS,” one Reddit user joked. “I need actual confirmation before I pass judgment. I don't want to fall into the conspiracy theories rabbit hole,” one user wrote, while another said, “If an 80 year old brushes his back of his had against the door while he walks in the room he will have a bruise up to his elbow. Just sayin”.

“Folks who get their ears pierced cause more damage to their ears than that bullet did,” one user quipped, while another said, “ok now who believes the conspiracy theories. the FBI said he was shot but it barely knicked him. but it doesn't matter. a guy died so you can't say nobody was shooting.” “Is it just me or is there a little blurred circle on the top of his ear on this pic?” one user wrote, while another said, “I’m genuinely curious to see what his injury was now. Did it really just barely graze him? Do ears really bleed that much from minor injuries? I was honestly expecting his ear to be missing a small chunk with all that blood.”

One angry user slammed the conspiracy theories, saying, “Someone died in the crowd and you're out here pretending sh** is fake. This is exactly why conservatives were disgusting during the Sandy hook shooting. Are you gonna go tell the grieving families to stop acting?” Another echoed the user’s thoughts, saying, “This is exactly how I see it. Do I love the guy? Nope. But he came within a centimeter of a speeding bullet. Saying "HiS eAr No BaD" is absolutely insane. It's not about that. It's about an incredibly close attempt on his life. Doesn't matter which "side" he's on. Still a man that incredibly narrowly escaped death.”