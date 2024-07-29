Chuck Schumer calls out Trump's ‘incredibly bad choice’ of JD Vance as running mate: ‘The choice may be one of the…’

Chuck Schumer said on Sunday, July 28, that Donald Trump should change his "incredibly bad choice" of JD Vance as his running mate. The Senate Majority Leader addressed "the addition of JD Vance" to the GOP ticket during a discussion on CBS’ Face the Nation. Chuck Schumer calls out Trump's ‘incredibly bad choice’ of JD Vance as running mate (Photographer: Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg, AP/PTI(AP07_28_2024_000017A))

‘Trump is sitting there scratching his head and wondering, ‘Why did I pick this guy?’’

"It’s an incredibly bad choice," Schumer said. "I think Donald Trump, I know him, and he's probably sitting and watching the TV, and every day, Vance, it comes out Vance has done something more extreme, more weird, more erratic. Vance seems to be more erratic and more extreme than President Trump."

"And I'll bet President Trump is sitting there scratching his head and wondering, ‘Why did I pick this guy?’ The choice may be one of the best things he ever did for Democrats," he said, adding that the former president “has about 10 days – 10 days before the Ohio ballot is locked in."

"And he has a choice: does he keep Vance on the ticket?" Schumer added. "He already has a whole lot of baggage, he's probably going to be more baggage over the weeks because we'll hear more things about him, or does he pick someone new? What's his choice?"

In recent days, Vance has been under fire after he was seen saying in a resurfaced clip that the country was run by “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too.” Trump 2024 senior campaign adviser Chris LaCivita recently appeared on an episode of Fox News’ The Brian Kilmeade Show and claimed that the Ohio senator’s 2021 comments are being "blatantly taken out of context.” LaCivita added that the Trump-Vance campaign has nothing against "childless women.”