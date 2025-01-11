Menu Explore
Gavin Newsom slams report claiming he cut fire budget by $100M months before LA wildfires, ‘A ridiculous lie’

BySumanti Sen
Jan 11, 2025 12:07 PM IST

A report claimed that the budget eliminated $101 million from seven "wildfire and forest resilience" programs.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has blasted a report claiming he cut funding for wildfire and forest resilience by more than $100 million, per a review of last year's California state budget. A report from the Newsweek stated that the budget, which was signed in June and covered the 2024-25 fiscal year, eliminated $101 million from seven "wildfire and forest resilience" programs.

Gavin Newsom slams report claiming he cut fire budget by $100M months before LA wildfires (REUTERS/Mike Blake)(REUTERS)
Gavin Newsom slams report claiming he cut fire budget by $100M months before LA wildfires (REUTERS/Mike Blake)(REUTERS)

The wildfires wreaking havoc in Los Angeles have still not been contained. They have destroyed over 10,000 buildings and forced thousands of people to flee their homes.

‘A ridiculous lie’

Sharing an article headlined ‘Gov. Newsom cut fire budget by $100M months before lethal California fires,’ Newsom wrote on X, “A ridiculous lie. We have doubled the size of our firefighting army, built the world’s largest aerial firefighting fleet, and increased the forest management ten-fold since taking office. Time to serve these folks the facts.”

The Newsweek report noted that Cal Fire had a $5 million reduction in spending on fuel reduction teams, which included funds used to pay for vegetation management work by the California National Guard. Other changes included a $28 million cut from various state conservancies that expand wildfire resilience, $12 million cut from a "home hardening" experiment meant to protect home from wildfires, a $3 million cut from funding for an inter-agency forest data hub, an $8 million cut from monitoring and research spending, and a $4 million cut from the forest legacy program which aims at encouraging landowners to manage their properties.

Newsom has been accused of incompetence in the wake of the fires, with Donald Trump demanding he resign. “One of the best and most beautiful parts of the United States of America is burning down to the ground. It’s ashes, and Gavin Newscum should resign. This is all his fault!!!” the president elect wrote in a Truth Social post.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
