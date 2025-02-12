Menu Explore
Donald Trump to rename Greenland as Denmark offers to buy California? 'Red, White and Blueland'

ByShweta Kukreti
Feb 12, 2025 12:04 AM IST

Donald Trump plans to take over Greenland, he would get the authority to rename Greenland under a new bill that was brought in Congress.

Trump's obsession with Greenland has persisted despite Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen repeated declarations that Greenland is “not for sale.”(HT_PRINT)
According to the legislation, Trump can negotiate with Denmark to purchase Greenland and give the island the new name – “Red, White and Blueland”.

Georgia Representative Buddy Carter, a Republican, proposed the bill on Monday, and now it needs to be passed by the Senate and House.

Trump asserts that the island is necessary for American security. On Sunday, he issued an executive decree renaming the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America, continuing his recent trend of renaming.

Trump's obsession with the territory has persisted despite Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen repeated declarations that Greenland is “not for sale.”

Speaking to reporters, Trump said, “I think we're going to have it.” In addition, he asserted that the island's 57,000 inhabitants “want to be with us”. However, many Greenlanders disagree with his claim.

Importance of Greenland

The location of Greenland in the Atlantic Ocean between Russia and the United States makes it strategically significant. The US military is already installed on the island. Additionally, it has a large number of rare earth minerals that are vital to technology.

Denmark maintains nominal sovereignty over the island under a colonial agreement.

Also Read: Tom Homan makes bombshell claims against FBI amid Feds immigration crackdown plan in Los Angeles; ‘This is not a game’

Denmark wants to purchase California?

In the meantime, the Danes have started their own campaign to acquire California, the wealthiest state in America.

Nearly 200,000 people have signed an online petition, seeking “Denmarkification” of California.

“Have you ever looked at a map and thought, ‘You know what Denmark needs?’ More sunshine, palm trees, and roller skates,” the petition organisers wrote.

“Well, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make that dream a reality,” he added.

The “Denmarkification” initiative aims to raise $1 trillion through crowdsourcing in order to acquire California and incorporate it into the Danish kingdom.

According to the petition, Denmark will “make California great again.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
