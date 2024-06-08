Danish PM Mette Frederiksen attacked in Copenhagen, man arrested

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was on Friday "hit" by a man on a Copenhagen square, her office said, adding that the man had been arrested. Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Normandy on June 6.(AP)

The prime minister's office said in a statement to AFP that Frederiksen was "shocked by the incident", but did not provide further details.

"Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was hit by a man Friday evening on Kultorvet in Copenhagen. The man was subsequently arrested," the statement said.

Copenhagen police confirmed that an incident involving the prime minister had occurred but did not provide further details.

"We have one person arrested in the case, which we are now investigating. At this time, we have no further comments or remarks on the case," police said in a statement on X.

"I must say that it shakes all of us who are close to her," Danish Environment Minister Magnus Heunicke said in a post to social media.

"Something like this must not happen in our beautiful, safe and free country," he said.