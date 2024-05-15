Slovakia PM Robert Fico injured in shooting, suspect detained
The shooter attacked Robert Fico in front of the local House of Culture when he was meeting his supporters.
Slovakia’s populist Prime Minister Robert Fico was injured in a shooting and taken to hospital, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday, citing local media reports. A suspect has been detained, it said.
The incident took place in the town of Handlova, some 150 kilometres northeast of the capital, Bratislava, according to the news television station TA3.
The 59-year-old was hit in the stomach after four shots were fired at him in front of the local House of Culture when he was meeting his supporters.
Deputy speaker of parliament Lubos Blaha confirmed the incident during a session of Parliament and subsequently adjourned it until further notice.
Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova condemned the incident, calling it “a brutal and ruthless” attack on the premier.
“I’m shocked,” Caputova said, according to AP. “I wish Robert Fico a lot of strength in this critical moment and a quick recovery from this attack.”
Fico, a third-time premier, and his leftist Smer (Direction) party won Slovakia's September 30 parliamentary elections. The win marked Fico's political comeback as he campaigned on a pro-Russian and anti-American message.
Thousands have repeatedly rallied in the capital and across Slovakia to protest Fico's policies, according to AP.
(Inputs from AP)
