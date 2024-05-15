 Slovakia PM Robert Fico injured in shooting, suspect detained | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Slovakia PM Robert Fico injured in shooting, suspect detained

ByHT News Desk
May 15, 2024 07:31 PM IST

The shooter attacked Robert Fico in front of the local House of Culture when he was meeting his supporters.

Slovakia’s populist Prime Minister Robert Fico was injured in a shooting and taken to hospital, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday, citing local media reports. A suspect has been detained, it said.

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico walks during the European Council summit at the EU headquarters in Brussels, on April 18, 2024(AFP)
Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico walks during the European Council summit at the EU headquarters in Brussels, on April 18, 2024(AFP)

The incident took place in the town of Handlova, some 150 kilometres northeast of the capital, Bratislava, according to the news television station TA3.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The 59-year-old was hit in the stomach after four shots were fired at him in front of the local House of Culture when he was meeting his supporters.

Deputy speaker of parliament Lubos Blaha confirmed the incident during a session of Parliament and subsequently adjourned it until further notice.

Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova condemned the incident, calling it “a brutal and ruthless” attack on the premier.

“I’m shocked,” Caputova said, according to AP. “I wish Robert Fico a lot of strength in this critical moment and a quick recovery from this attack.”

Fico, a third-time premier, and his leftist Smer (Direction) party won Slovakia's September 30 parliamentary elections. The win marked Fico's political comeback as he campaigned on a pro-Russian and anti-American message.

Thousands have repeatedly rallied in the capital and across Slovakia to protest Fico's policies, according to AP.

(Inputs from AP)

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / Slovakia PM Robert Fico injured in shooting, suspect detained

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On