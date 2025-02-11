Tom Homan makes bombshell claims against FBI amid Feds immigration crackdown plan in Los Angeles; ‘This is not a game’

Tom Homan, President Trump's border czar, accused the FBI of leaking information about impending ICE raids on undocumented immigrants. Tom Homan's remarks followed the release of an internal government memo that described a massive raid planned in Los Angeles.(AFP)

Speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity, Homan stated that the evidence received so far “tends to lead toward the FBI.”

According to him, the lives of front-line officers are at stake when someone divulges private information regarding raids and target locations.

“It's just not giving the bad guys a heads up... you're putting officers lives at risk,” he stated.

“It's only a matter of time before there's going to be a bad guy who doesn't care, who is going to be sitting in wait for the officers to show up and ambush them.”

Tom Homan reveals further steps

Homan disclosed that the Deputy Attorney General has promised to pursue them and has opened a criminal probe into the leak.

He claimed that they have vowed to put these individuals in jail in addition to losing their job and pension. According to him, these officials also think the FBI is responsible for the leak. “This is not a game,” Trump's border czar warned.

Officers and agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration and the FBI had been brought in to help with the planned raid, which was supposedly set for the end of February.

The raid was intended to target individuals with pending removal orders and foreign nationals without the legal right to stay in the United States. It is yet to be known if the Trump administration will go ahead with the planned raids.

Kristi Noem slams ‘corrupt’ FBI

Following the leaks, Trump's Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem expressed her anger in a social media post on Monday, saying, “The FBI is so corrupt.”

She stated that they will cooperate with all agencies to prevent leaks and bring these “crooked deep state agents to the fullest extent of the law.”