Trump makes big claim on Greenland after fiery call with Denmark's PM, opens up about his first upcoming foreign visit

Donald Trump, who made his first official visit as the US President to California, opened up about his upcoming international visit amidst his assertion that “he is going to have” Greenland soon. Trump claimed that Denmark has not treated Greenlanders well, adding that “I don't like the way they've been treated”.(AP)

Speaking to reporters aboard the Air Force on Saturday, Trump revealed that he would soon travel to the UK or the Middle Eastern nation.

“Could be Saudi Arabia. Could be UK. Traditionally, it's been UK,” the US President said, as per Daily Mail.

“Last time I went to Saudi Arabia because they agreed to buy four, $50billion worth of United States merchandise, including a lot of military equipment and farm equipment and other equipment. And if that offer were right, I'd do that again,” he added.

Trump to speak with Starmer over phone call

Trump further assured that he will get along with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his administration, adding that they would give him a call this weekend.

The POTUS went on to recall his three encounters with Starmer, who visited him twice in the US. Lauding the UK PM, Trump said “He and I have a call over the next 24 hours. Now I get along with him, well, I like him a lot. He's liberal, which is a little bit different for me, but I think he's a very good person.”

According to Trump, the UK PM has performed “a very good job” so far and represented his nation as per his philosophy.

Stressing that he “may not agree” with Starmer's philosophy, he boasted about his “very good” bond with him.

Trump claims Greenlanders ‘want to be with us’

On his plans of buying Greenland, Trump stated that he has not been deterred and that he thinks the people “want to be with us”.

Opening up about his fiery phone call with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, the US President declared that it would be a “very unfriendly act” if Denmark did not allow the US to takeover Greenland. He claimed that his plan is all about the “protection of the free world.”

He further stated that Denmark has not treated Greenlanders well, adding that “I don't like the way they've been treated”.