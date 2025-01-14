Trump's Greenland acquisition plan takes major turn as GOP allies unveil new bill: ‘Make Greenland Great Again’

President-elect Donald Trump's House Republican allies are paving the path for him to fulfill his plans to purchase Greenland. They have begun gathering support in the House of Representatives to approve a new measure that would allow the US President to formally negotiate the acquisition of Greenland. If the bill is approved, Trump will be able to legally and formally initiate the necessary steps to buy Greenland following his January 20 inauguration.(AP)

Tennessee Republican Representative Andy Ogles and Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger are leading a bill that would enable Trump to speak with Denmark about purchasing Greenland, a North American province with strong geopolitical and cultural ties to Europe.

What is Make Greenland Great Again Act?

The bill dubbed as the “Make Greenland Great Again Act,” according to a text copy of the bill.

“Congress hereby authorizes the President, beginning at 12:01 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on January 20, 2025, to seek to enter into negotiations with the Kingdom of Denmark to secure the acquisition of Greenland by the United States,” the bill's draft states.

“Not later than 5 calendar days after reaching an agreement with the Kingdom of Denmark relating to the acquisition of Greenland by the United States, the President shall transmit to the appropriate congressional committees the agreement, including all related materials and annexes.”

If the bill is approved, Trump will be able to legally and formally initiate the necessary steps to buy Greenland following his January 20 inauguration.

Ogles hails Trump for keeping America First

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Ogles blasted Biden for severely damaging the US' reputation in the last four years.

According to him, Trump has given a strong message to the world that America First is back even before taking over the office. Calling the bill “essential to our national security,” the Tennessee Republican Representative said, “American economic and security interests will no longer take a backseat, and House Republicans are ready to help President Trump deliver for the American people.”

Trump has declared that the US would do all it takes to address national security issues, and Greenland is a subject of US national security.

The President-elect originally mentioned the idea during his first term in office, but in recent weeks, he has increased his public remarks regarding the purchase of Greenland and other entities, such as the Panama Canal.

Last week, Trump indicated that he wouldn't rule out capturing both by force. When a reporter asked him if he would not rule out employing military or economic pressure, he replied, “No, I can't assure you on either of those two.”

Last week, Donald Trump Jr., the son of the president-elect, visited Greenland on a personal trip.