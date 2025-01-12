Starmer ‘will listen’ to Tulip Siddiq inquiry findings, minister says

The Prime Minister will act on the findings of an independent investigation into Treasury minister Tulip Siddiq, a Cabinet minister has said. Science Secretary Peter Kyle said Ms Siddiq has “done exactly the right thing” in referring herself to the Parliamentary watchdog over allegations about properties linked to her aunt’s political movement in Bangladesh. Following reports that she lived in properties in London linked to allies of her aunt, former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Ms Siddiq referred herself to the independent adviser on ministerial standards Sir Laurie Magnus on Monday. In a letter to Sir Laurie asking for an investigation to be opened, she maintained she had done nothing wrong. Mr Kyle said that “inquiry needs to go through”. He told Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips: “I think the right way to go through this is to allow the authorities to investigate, we have given more powers to those authorities to do independent investigations, and you know full well when it comes to Keir Starmer he will listen to what the authorities say.” Mr Kyle contrasted this approach with an investigation under the previous government into Dame Priti Patel for allegations of bullying while she was home secretary, saying: “The results came out, she was found guilty, and no action happened.” Shadow chancellor Mel Stride echoed Tory leader Kemi Badenoch calls for Sir Keir to sack Ms Siddiq, saying he needs to “get a grip” as it is now “impossible” for her to do her job. He told Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips: “What is not right is that the Prime Minister is not moving her out of that position and getting her to step down. “Because she is the anti-corruption minister, she has serious charges laid against her now, or serious accusations around corruption, and it’s going to be really impossible for her to do that job under current circumstances. “So she should step down, and the Prime Minister needs to get a grip of that.” Sir Keir has previously stated that Ms Siddiq had “acted entirely properly” in referring herself to Sir Laurie and that he had “confidence in her”. Speaking to the Sunday Times, Bangladeshi leader Muhammad Yunus said London properties used by Ms Siddiq should be investigated and handed back to his government if they were acquired through “plain robbery”. He also called on her to apologise and resign, saying: “She becomes the minister for anti-corruption and defends herself. “Maybe you didn’t realise it, but now you realise it.” Ms Siddiq’s aunt was deposed in August last year following an uprising against her leadership, and fled to India. The former prime minister is facing an investigation by an anti-corruption commission in Bangladesh, with Ms Siddiq reportedly named as part of the case. She was alleged to have been involved in brokering a 2013 deal with Russia for a nuclear power plant in Bangladesh in which large sums of cash are said to have been embezzled. Ms Siddiq’s decision to refer herself to the ministerial standards watchdog came after the Sunday Times and Financial Times reported she had lived in properties linked to her aunt’s regime.

