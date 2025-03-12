After Trump, Sean Hannity buys Tesla Model S Plaid to support Musk: Know Fox News host's salary and net worth

Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday bought a Tesla to show support for Elon Musk amid an attempted "cancellation" of the car company's billionaire CEO. Sharing a screenshot of his purchase order, Hannity wrote on X that the Tesla Model S Plaid boasts “1006 horsepower and goes from 0 to 62 in 2.0 seconds.” Hannity also noted that the car has "American parts in it than any other car made in our country." President Donald Trump and Fox News host Sean Hannity bought Tesla cars.(AFP)

During a Fox News segment, Hannity said, “You know, my entire life and career, I have never supported a boycott, called for a firing, or wanted a cancellation. Just the opposite.”

“I don’t believe in cancellation. I don’t believe in cancel culture, you know, and I know maybe it’s not going to make up a difference. But you know what? After I drove my friend’s Tesla, I went, and I’ve already picked out the one I want. It’s called the — what is it called — the S Plaid. ... And maybe it’s just a gesture on my part. And I like that. I like new technology, but it’s just a way of saying, you know, look what they’re doing to this guy. Look what they’re doing to these dealers. Look what’s going to happen to the workers at Tesla, the salespeople, the people on the line that are going to lose their job,” he added.

In response, Musk thanked Hannity on X, writing, "Much appreciated @SeanHannity!"

Hannity’s purchase came just hours after President Donald Trump turned the South Lawn of the White House into a temporary Tesla showroom. Trump, planning to buy a Tesla to show his support for Musk, sat in the driver’s seat of a red all-wheel-drive Model S Plaid and said, "The one I like is that one, and I want the same color."

What is Sean Hannity's salary and net worth?

Sean Hannity’s net worth was estimated to be between $250 million and $300 million in 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He earns approximately $45 million annually, which includes a $25 million salary from Fox News.