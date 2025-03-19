CNN's Scott Jennings tears into former Biden official Neera Tanden over Tesla vandalism: ‘Let me educate you’

CNN host Scott Jennings tore into former Biden administration official Neera Tanden during Tuesday's episode of NewsNight. The duo got into a heated exchange over the recent incidents of vandalism and attacks on Tesla cars and dealerships. The political strategist slammed the 54-year-old Democrat as “condescending” as he voiced his firm support for the view that the attacks should be deemed “domestic terrorism.” CNN host Scott Jennings slams former Biden administration official Neera Tanden (NewsNight)

Scott Jennings fumes at Democrat Neera Tanden for pivoting to Jan 6 riots amid discussion about Tesla attacks

“The other night, [President] Donald Trump said these are domestic terrorists,” Jennings said of those targeting Tesla. “I mean, it’s obviously an organized, coordinated effort - however, people are communicating with each other to do this to people around the country who chose to buy a Tesla at some point in the past, many of whom I’m sure were Democrats who bought them in the first place – all because their entire political worldview is ruled by their emotions.”

Jennings went on to say, “And that’s the American left right now,” adding, “It is one angry mob after another willing to take things into their own hands, up to and including keying, firebombing, and otherwise vandalizing cars and car dealerships and charging stations.” However, his remarks did not sit well with Tanden, who shifted the topic to the Jan 6 Capitol riots.

“So, when they do it to a Tesla dealership, it’s really bad. But when they do it to the halls of Congress, we should pardon them? Is that your position?” Tanden asked Jennings, who quickly shot back with, “No, I've never…” As he was unable to complete his sentence due to crosstalk, the CNN host lost his cool and erupted, “I know you haven’t been around for a while, so let me educate you about my position on January 6th.”

Tanden then sarcastically said, “I'm sorry,” to which Jennings doubled down, saying, “Let me educate. Let me educate you.” As things became heated, moderator John Berman stepped in and said, “Guys, let’s do this. January 6th. And then Neera.” However, Tanden pushed back at Jennings, saying, “I’m sorry you’re getting emotional.” But, the 47-year-old grew agitated.

“Yeah, I’m sorry you’re a condescending person who hasn’t been paying attention to what I do,” he told Tanden. “So here’s the issue. I didn’t support what happened on January 6th and was one of the first Republicans to call it out.” He further explained that he does not “support the pardons” and has repeatedly said that “no violence in our political system is acceptable.”

“But this right here, what’s going on with a guy who helps our country, who runs successful companies, who doesn’t have to be doing this, and now one of his companies is under systematic terroristic threat and violence all over the country,” Jennings said, condemning those who are “laughing about it” or are “fine with it.”

Voicing his support for the SpaceX founder, Jennings said, “It’s outrageous.” “I’ve sat at this table and had people say we should cut Elon Musk from the government totally. He rescued our astronauts today. Is that what we want? The treatment of this guy is outrageous. These people who are doing this need to be found and put in jail and made an example of. That’s my point,” he added.