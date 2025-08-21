JD Vance heckled with explicit 'couch joke' during DC's Union Station visit: ‘Go…’

Vice President JD Vance was heckled on Monday as he visited the Union Station in Washington, DC, to meet and pose for photos with the National Guard, who were placed in charge of the city's law and order after the federal takeover of the DC Metropolitan area. VP JD Vance greets a member of the National Guard, at Union Station in Washington, D.C.(REUTERS)

The VP, accompanied by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and White House Deputy Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller they were heckled by some people at the station. One of the hecklers hit out at the VP with an explicit version of the infamous couch joke. The video of the moment went viral on social media.

“Go f*** a couch, JD Vance,” the heckler shouted, as the Vice President and his entourage were entering the Shake Shack outlet at the station for some food after the visit.

Here's the video:

The “couch joke” about JD Vance comes from a crude internet meme referencing a passage in his 2016 memoir Hillbilly Elegy. In the book, Vance described a family story where his mother’s boyfriend's poor hygiene where the latter had left feces on the couch. The passage got twisted online into the viral “JD Vance couch” meme/joke.

Vance Calls Protestors 'Crazy'

JD Vance spoke with a small group of reporters at the Union Station and called the protestors 'crazy' and 'communist' for the way they blocked them out from the Shake Shack store. He claimed that he and his family were "screamed at by vagrants" when they had visited the Union Station before. However, he thinks, since the federal takeover, the law and order situation has gotten better.

“We have changed so much in nine days, and I thought it important to highlight how great of a space this could be, how easy it could be to actually enjoy something like Union Station if you just had politicians who stopped prioritizing violent criminals over the public citizens who deserve public safety in their own communities,” Vance said.