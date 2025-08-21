Judge Frank Caprio, known as ‘America’s nicest judge’ to millions of fans, died at the age of 88, leaving behind not just a legacy of beautiful courtroom stories, but also a remarkable love story. Frank is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Joyce E. Caprio, whose unwavering support and love for him brightened up his personal life. Who is Frank Caprio's wife, Joyce? Meet the woman who supported ‘America’s nicest judge' for more than 60 years (therealfrankcaprio/Instagram)

Joyce and Frank tied the knot in 1965, and went on to raise five children – Frank T., David, Marissa, John, and Paul. They were also blessed with seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Besides being a devoted mother and grandmother, Joyce was Frank’s biggest supporter in his career and public life. She would accompany him to public events, but despite being public figures, they managed to maintain a low-key lifestyle, keeping their personal lives private.

Joyce remained by Frank’s side in his final months as he battled pancreatic cancer. Frank shared glimpses of his life at home, and on one occasion, honored Joyce for her steadfast support in a social media post, describing her as "the incredible woman who gave me the greatest gift of all: our five amazing children!" He added, “Your strength, love, and endless devotion shape our family every single day.”

Judge Frank Caprio’s death

Frank’s death was announced on his Facebook page in a post that said he “passed away peacefully at the age of 88 after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.” “Beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people, Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond. His warmth, humor, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him,” the post read.

It added, “He will be remembered not only as a respected judge, but as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. His legacy lives on in the countless acts of kindness he inspired. In his honor, may we each strive to bring a little more compassion into the world — just as he did every day.”