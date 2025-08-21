America bids farewell to ‘nicest judge’ Frank Caprio: ‘Goodbye, merciful judge’

Judge Frank Caprio, who went viral on social media as “America’s nicest judge,” died at the age of 88 after a long battle with cancer. Since then, a tsunami of tributes flooded social media, with people from all walks of life sharing their heartfelt condolences. Some also shared viral videos of the beloved Rhode Island judge’s heartwarming interactions with people. Judge Frank Caprio died at the age of 88 after a battle with cancer. (Instagram/therealfrankcaprio)

Social media is heartbroken:

An individual posted, “Goodbye, merciful judge. May your soul Rest In Peace and tranquillity.” Another shared, “Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Judge Frank Caprio at 88. A man who showed the world that justice can be compassionate and that kindness has a place in the courtroom. May his legacy live on.”

A third expressed, “Awe, he was a joy to watch on his videos. A lovely, fair but just man. RIP Judge Frank Caprio.” A fourth wrote, “Rest in Peace, Judge Frank Caprio, a judge known for making compassionate decisions in his courtroom.”

Facebook post about Frank Caprio’s death:

A post about the judge's demise was shared from the official Facebook account dedicated to him: “Judge Frank Caprio passed away peacefully at the age of 88 after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people, Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond. His warmth, humor, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him.”

The post continued, “He will be remembered not only as a respected judge, but as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. His legacy lives on in the countless acts of kindness he inspired. In his honor, may we each strive to bring a little more compassion into the world — just as he did every day.”

Frank Caprio's final video from the hospital:

Hours ago, Caprio shared a video on Instagram thanking his followers. The caption read, “As I continue this difficult battle, your prayers will lift my spirit.”