Thu, Aug 21, 2025
Frank Caprio cause of death: How did the viral judge die? All on cancer battle

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Published on: Aug 21, 2025 02:09 am IST

Judge Frank Caprio, the beloved Rhode Island judge who had become a social media sensation, has died. He was 88 years old. Only hours ago, Caprio had posted a video on Instagram, thanking his followers.

Judge Frank Caprio died after a long battle with cancer(X)
"Unfortunately I've had a setback, I'm back in the hospital now and I'm coming to you again asking you to remember me in your prayers once more," Caprio said, referring to a previous bout with pancreatic cancer.

“Judge Frank Caprio passed away peacefully at the age of 88 after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people, Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond. His warmth, humor, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him,” the Caprio family said in a statement.

“He will be remembered not only as a respected judge, but as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. His legacy lives on in the countless acts of kindness he inspired. In his honor, may we each strive to bring a little more compassion into the world — just as he did every day.”

Judge Frank Caprio's cause of death

The Caprio family revealed that the 88-year-old died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in November 2023, revealing the news via a heartfelt Facebook video. Despite a grim prognosis, he pressed forward with six months of chemotherapy and five radiation treatments.

In May 2024, Caprio celebrated completing his last radiation treatment by ringing the ‘bell of healing’ at the Miami Cancer Institute, surrounded by an emotional standing ovation from medical staff and loved ones.

