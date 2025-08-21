Frank Caprio passes away: Top 5 moments from the viral judge's court - Watch

Rhode Island Judge Frank Caprio, famous for viral moments in court, has died, his family announced on Wednesday. He was 88. The judge passed away after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Only hours before his death was announced, a video of Caprio thanking his fans for all their prayers surfaced. Viral Rhode Island judge, Frank Caprio, passed away(X)

"Unfortunately I've had a setback, I'm back in the hospital now and I'm coming to you again asking you to remember me in your prayers once more," Caprio said in the post.

Meanwhile, Governor Dan McKee ordered that Rhode Island flags fly at half-staff through the day of his interment. “Judge Caprio was a Rhode Island treasure. As we mourn his passing, my thoughts go out to his family, friends, and all who loved him,” the Democrat wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Judge Frank Caprio, who has shared his compassion in the courtroom for over 35 years. “He will be remembered not only as a respected judge, but as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. His legacy lives on in the countless acts of kindness he inspired. In his honor, may we each strive to bring a little more compassion into the world — just as he did every day,” the post announcing his death read.

Here are 5 top Frank Caprio moments

“I’m not going to waste your time, I’m guilty”

An older defendant admitted she's guilty right away, wanting to “not waste time.” Judge Caprio playfully replied, “No—I just got lucky,” before carefully reducing her fines and offering more lenient payment terms.

“The power of a smile”

A college student gave a flimsy reason for a parking ticket, but her genuine smile won Judge Caprio's heart. He dismissed her case entirely, noting, “One thing you can’t fake is a smile.”

“Five days in jail”

A frazzled single mom with five kids faced a minor speeding violation. Judge Caprio asks her child for advice, he innocently said, “five days in jail,” prompting laughter. The judge then dismissed the case, jokingly having the child echo, “This case is dismissed.”

Compassion for a 96-year-old speeding dad

A 96-year-old man speeding in a school zone explained he was driving slowly to take his handicapped son to blood work. Caprio empathized deeply, dismissed the ticket, and blessed the man’s dedication.

A six-year-old decides mom’s fate

In a touching segment, Caprio invited a 6-year-old girl to judge her mom’s parking violation. She wisely selected a mid-tier fine, and later, for $50 saved from the ticket, judged that breakfast for the kids is a fair trade.