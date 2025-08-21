When Frank Caprio shared about meeting ‘amazing people from India’ in Independence Day post

Frank Caprio, the American judge who went viral for his compassion in the courtroom, died at 88. Amid this news, a post by the late justice about meeting “amazing people from India” has captured people’s attention. Judge Frank Caprio died at the age of 88. (Instagram/therealfrankcaprio)

“Today we celebrate India Independence Day. I’ve met many amazing people from India, and was honored to receive India’s Mother Teresa Award for Social Justice,” Capiro wrote in an Instagram post.

On the same day, in another post, he wished, “Happy India Independence Day.”

The judge wrote, “Today, we honor the courage, sacrifice, and unity that paved the way for India’s freedom. It’s a celebration not only of independence but of the rich culture, history, and spirit that make India so extraordinary.”

He continued, “To all my friends in India and those of Indian heritage around the world: may this day fill your hearts with pride, gratitude, and hope for an even brighter future,” adding, “Your nation’s story reminds us all that when people stand together for justice and dignity, they can change the course of history.”

He concluded the post with a picture which shows him holding the Indian national flag in one hand and a tricolour cake slice in the other.

An official statement was posted on social media about the judge’s death. "Judge Frank Caprio passed away peacefully at the age of 88 after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people, Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond. His warmth, humor, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him,” a part of it read.

Frank Caprio served as a judge for the Providence Municipal Court for almost 40 years. He became a global sensation because of his humble and compassionate nature, which was often portrayed on his TV show “Caught in Providence.”