Thu, Aug 21, 2025
Frank Caprio's final video from hospital bed hours before death at 88, 'I ask you...' - Watch

ByShamik Banerjee
Published on: Aug 21, 2025 02:05 am IST

Beloved Rhode Island judge Frank Caprio, 88, known from Caught in Providence, died of pancreatic cancer; he’d asked for prayers hours before.

Judge Frank Caprio, called the nicest judge in the world, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 88, his family confirmed. Hours before his death, the Rhode Island judge posted a video on Instagram where he asked his followers to pray for his health. Caprio, who featured in the Emmy-nominated show 'Caught in Providence, was suffering from pancreatic cancer. '

Judge Frank Caprio's last photo on Instagram before death at 88.(therealfrankcaprio/ Instagram)
Here's the video:

This story is being updated.

Frank Caprio's final video from hospital bed hours before death at 88, 'I ask you...' - Watch
