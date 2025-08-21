Frank Caprio's final video from hospital bed hours before death at 88, 'I ask you...' - Watch

Judge Frank Caprio, called the nicest judge in the world, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 88, his family confirmed. Hours before his death, the Rhode Island judge posted a video on Instagram where he asked his followers to pray for his health. Caprio, who featured in the Emmy-nominated show 'Caught in Providence, was suffering from pancreatic cancer. '

Judge Frank Caprio's last photo on Instagram before death at 88.(therealfrankcaprio/ Instagram)