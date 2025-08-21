Frank Caprio dies: 5 things about ‘America’s nicest judge’

Frank Caprio, a retired municipal judge in Rhode Island who became famous online as a caring jurist and host of ” Caught in Providence," has died at the age of 88. Providence municipal court judge Frank Caprio sits on a bench on August 10, 2017. (AP)

His official social media accounts said on Wednesday he “passed away peacefully” after “a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer".

Last week, Frank Caprio posted a short video on Facebook about how he had “a setback," was back in the hospital and was asking that people “remember me in your prayers".

Caprio's show was filmed in his courtroom and featured his folksy humour and compassion. Clips from the show have had more than 1 billion views on social media.

Here are 5 things about judge Frank Caprio:

Grew up in an Italian-American family: Judge Frank Caprio was born in Providence, Rhode Island, in 1936. He grew up in an Italian-American family and spent most of his life in Providence, where he later went on to serve as chief municipal judge. According to his biography, Caprio came from humble beginnings, the second of three boys growing up in the Federal Hill neighbourhood of Providence, Rhode Island. Known as ‘America’s nicest judge’: Caprio gained widespread affection for his empathetic courtroom conducts, offering leniency, listening to personal struggles, and often dismissing minor infractions with a humanity-driven approach. His warmth and humility earned him this beloved title. Viral on TV show Caught in Providence: Caprio became an online sensation through his show Caught in Providence (2018–2020), which showcased him handling minor violations with grace. The show received multiple Daytime Emmy nominations and its clips went viral on TikTok and YouTube. Served as chief municipal judge: Caprio served as the chief judge of providence municipal court from 1985 until his retirement in 2023, marking a judicial career spanning nearly 40 years. “I hope that people will take away that the institutions of government can function very well by exercising kindness, fairness, and compassion in their deliberations. We live in a very contentious society,” he said in 2017. “I would hope that people will see that we can dispense justice without being oppressive.” Empathy and inspiration: Caprio’s compassionate approach resonated widely. His most popular videos have been those where he calls children to the bench to help pass judgment on their parents. One shows him listening sympathetically to a woman whose son was killed and then dismissing her tickets and fines of $400. In another clip, after dismissing a red-light violation for a bartender who was making $3.84 per hour, Caprio urged those watching the video not to duck out on their bills.

(With inputs from AP)