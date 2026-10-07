New Delhi, National Commission for Women chief Vijaya Rahatkar on Wednesday said the system should reach women in distress, rather than they being made to run after the system. System should reach women in distress; don't make them run after system: NCW chief Rahatkar

Addressing a national conference of protection officers on strengthening protection and justice in cases of domestic violence, she said a woman in need of protection needs to be told: "You are not alone, the system is with you."

Protection officers are officials appointed by state governments under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act , 2005 and act as the frontline support for women in distress.

"Our effort should be to ensure that the system reaches the woman, the woman should not have to run after the system," he added.

She also underlined that technology is a powerful tool at the disposal of protection officers and other agencies to make their response mechanisms faster and more efficient through digital platforms, helplines, data, and online systems.

"But we must remember that technology can make systems faster, but it cannot automatically bring sensitivity. Therefore, we must advance a human-centric approach alongside technology, along with empathy and a data-driven approach," she said.

"We are moving towards a country where no woman has to prove her strength for her security, rather, the system itself becomes her strength. Where protection is not only in the law book but is visible in the life of every needy woman," she said.

She said the country is moving to a phase where justice is not just a right, but a lived experience of every woman. And where for a woman, the government is not just an office or a system, but a trusted support system in her most difficult times," she added.

Rahatkar said providing security to a woman is not just about securing her today, it is also about protecting her dignity and about securing her tomorrow.

"We have to move forward towards a system where no woman is alone, no voice should remain unheard and there should be no compromise on the dignity of any woman," she added.

She said a protection officer is not just a government post and not just an administrative responsibility, but a responsibility that requires knowledge of the law as well as sensitivity.

India's culture has always taught us that no woman should be left alone in times of crisis, she stressed.

Citing 'Abhigyaan Shakuntalam' written by poet Kalidas, Rahatkar said when Shakuntala wanted to go to King Dushyanta's court to seek her rights and justice, she was worried who should she present her case to.

"Shakuntala was not alone at that time. Mother Gautami stood beside her and accompanied her to the royal court. Mata Gautami played the role of a protection officer at that time, the role of a person who would not leave a woman in distress alone and would help her reach the doors of justice," she said.

"The protection officer is often the most visible face of the government for women. Parliament makes laws, the government formulates policies, and institutions create the framework, but women experience that entire system in your office," she told the attending protection officers.

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