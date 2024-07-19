Maruti Suzuki says production briefly halted due to global IT outage
Maruti Suzuki said it immediately initiated precautionary and remedial measures "and production/despatch operations were briefly halted".
Auto major Maruti Suzuki India said it was partly affected by the global outage of Microsoft systems. The company said that production and despatch operations halted briefly which they have been able to resume. The company said in a regulatory filing, “A global IT issue affected several companies across several countries today. This problem was encountered in our company also.”
The car market leader also said it immediately initiated precautionary and remedial measures "and production/despatch operations were briefly halted".
"The company has been able to resume its operations now," it said, adding, it does not anticipate any material impact of this incident on its performance.
Microsoft users globally reported massive outages in services, with outage tracking website Downdetector showing users flagging disruptions across various services.
There have been reports of disruptions in functioning of several airlines, banks, media outlets worldwide.
