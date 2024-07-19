 Maruti Suzuki says production briefly halted due to global IT outage - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maruti Suzuki says production briefly halted due to global IT outage

ByHT News Desk
Jul 19, 2024 06:04 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki said it immediately initiated precautionary and remedial measures "and production/despatch operations were briefly halted".

Auto major Maruti Suzuki India said it was partly affected by the global outage of Microsoft systems. The company said that production and despatch operations halted briefly which they have been able to resume. The company said in a regulatory filing, “A global IT issue affected several companies across several countries today. This problem was encountered in our company also.”

The logo of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured on a car parked outside a showroom in New Delhi, India.
The logo of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured on a car parked outside a showroom in New Delhi, India.

Read more: Crowdstrike says global Microsoft outage caused by 'defect' in 'content update'

The car market leader also said it immediately initiated precautionary and remedial measures "and production/despatch operations were briefly halted".

"The company has been able to resume its operations now," it said, adding, it does not anticipate any material impact of this incident on its performance.

Read more: Crowdstrike CEO on when global IT outage will end: ‘Sorry, will take time’

Microsoft users globally reported massive outages in services, with outage tracking website Downdetector showing users flagging disruptions across various services. 

Read more: Crowdstrike may lose $16 billion- a fifth of its value- amid global IT outage

There have been reports of disruptions in functioning of several airlines, banks, media outlets worldwide.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Catch every big news on Union Budget 2024, Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements, income tax changes and much more on a one stop destination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Maruti Suzuki says production briefly halted due to global IT outage
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On