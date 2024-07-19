Crowdstrike glitch: Passengers 'stuck' at Dubai airport as flight services hit amid global outage

Passenger movement at Dubai airport was halted due to the global outage caused by an update by cybersecurity platform Crowdstrike that led to Microsoft services going down. A Crowdstrike update has caused passenger movement at Dubai airport to be halted. Photographer: Liesa Johannssen/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

The outage had also led several US airlines to cancel their flights, which only resumed once Microsoft had restored cloud services in the Central US region, news agency PTI reported.

US-based Frontier Airlines, grounded flights for over two hours due to issues with Microsoft’s services. Allegiant Air, had to issue a statement, as it was experiencing issues with booking and reservations.

Indian airline, IndiGo, also issued a travel advisory, stating that all contact centers and airports would experience increased waiting times as their systems had been dependent on Microsoft Azure.

“@IndiGo6E Stuck at Dubai airport for over an hour now. Check-in servers down, no movement in sight. Frustrating start to travel. @DubaiAirports any updates?” one user wrote on X (formally Twitter).

IndiGo also said passengers may expect slower check-ins and longer queues. Spicejet and KLM echoed the same sentiment and asked passengers to be understanding of delays.

Akasa Airlines announced that some of its online services will be temporarily unavailable at the Mumbai and Delhi airports.

Air services are not the only one that have been affected by the global outage caused by Crowdstrike. Banking institutions, supermarkets, media companies and several other institutions have been affected.

The cause of the issue was attributed to Crowdstrike’s Falcon sensor, though further investigation is still ongoing. The cyber security platform and it's update with Microsoft resulted in blue screen errors and system restart and recovery loops for many computers.