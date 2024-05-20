Steve Carell is back! The Office star to lead Ted Lasso co-creator's HBO comedy

“You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.” Steve Carell follows through with the example set by Michael Scott's (or Wayne Gretzky's) words as he finally takes another shot at TV comedy. US actor Steve Carell arrives for the premiere of "If" at the SVA Theater on May 13, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

The Office star is set to resume his characteristically loving post as one of the most beloved comedy stars of an era in an upcoming HBO series. The untitled series will witness the reunion of Scrubs alumni Bill Lawrence (Ted Lasso) and Matt Tarses, who will be handling HBO's “straight-to-series” order and putting their heads together to write the first episode. The creative duo is presently involved in making the upcoming Vince Vaughn-starrer drama Bad Monkey a reality on AppleTV+.

Following a hefty bidding war that pitted multiple platforms against each other to champion the series, HBO has finally sealed the deal for the 10-episode run, featuring Carell as the primary leading man.

About Steve Carell's new HBO series

Touted as a comedy, Carell's upcoming series will unfold its dramatic mayhem on a college campus. The former Michael Scott actor is expected to take charge as an author grappling with a strained relationship with his daughter.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lawrence is proud to see his series settle in at HBO, a network he views as the “standard bearer of quality TV.” Nevertheless, joining hands with Steve Carell easily takes the cake for him and Tarses. With Carell by his side, Lawrence claimed, “Nothing can go wrong."

The trio involved in the makings of the still-brewing project behind the scenes will exec produce the series, with Warner Bros. Television pushing it. Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer from Lawrence's Doozer Productions are also tied as fellow executive producers.

Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO and Max comedy programming, proudly said, “The combination of Steve Carell and Bill Lawrence promises to be full of great laughs, warmth, and charm. We’re thrilled to be the home for this long overdue collaboration.”

In other Steve Carell-focused news, he recently reunited with his The Office buddy John Krasinski for his action fantasy comedy directorial IF. Meanwhile, The Office spinoff series (set in the same world as the fictional paper company Dunder Mifflin) is also in the works at Peacock.

However, Carell will not be reclaiming his post as the legendary Michael Scott, which he confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter “is just a new thing.” So, there's no reason for him to cross bridges between networks for Michael to steal a show that's not his.

Hailing the upcoming spinoff as a show already added to his watchlist, he said, “I love the idea — I guess it’s set in a family newspaper company, and I worked with Domhnall Gleeson… he’s an excellent actor and a super nice guy, so I think it’ll be great.”