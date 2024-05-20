'Enough is enough': Bobby Shmurda loses his cool weighing in on Diddy assault video

American rapper Bobby Shmurda has ‘No Time For Sleep’ anymore as he's joined the train of celebrities banding together to support Cassie Ventura. In his own characteristically eccentric way, he fired back at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs upon the emergence of the heart-rending obtained by CNN. Although he doesn't outrightly name-drop Diddy, his heated video made waves online soon after the alleged assault video leak caught everyone's attention. Diddy assault case: Bobby Shmurda unloads his fury on men subjecting women to domestic violence.

The surveillance footage, dating back to March 2016, shows P. Diddy savagely attacking his then-girlfriend in a hotel hallway. Seemingly, the upsetting altercation incited Shmurda to unleash his fury on social media. He went on to unload an idiosyncratic lesson for men who choose to abuse women.

On May 17, he dropped his rant on Instagram, indirectly in response to the disturbing video of Ventura's assault. Opening verbal fire, he weighed in on the footage and shared why a man shouldn't let a woman make him lose control.

His opening message shot out: “On God, you gotta stop beating the b*tches up, y’all od’ing… Can’t no b*tch make a n*gga go crazy."

Bobby Shmurda seemingly reacts to the disturbing Diddy assault video

Without breaking a sweat, his rapid delivery of criticism continued, “Why would you put your hands on a female bro, especially when you are a multimillionaire?”

Shmurda resumed his verbal onslaught in his post's caption as he dropped his fiery ‘#ShmurdaPhilosophy’: “y’all OdEeeeing. nah yall Niccas is moving dusty this shit gotta stop ain’t no female worth yah freedom and ladies it should be no amount of money worth your respect [emoji]. I seen one of my fav celebrities do some straight dayroom shit smh ( Prevention Before Cure ). #PBC young bulls These been day room a real one won’t ever you don’t see us in those positions smh leave the [cat emoji] before you beat the [cat emoji].”

Instant approval from Instagram users poured into his comments. Someone wrote, “These are the reactions I want to hear from men!” While another user said, "The delivery is different, but the message is loud and clear!!!"

While acknowledging his typically unconventional delivery, others chose to focus on his “philosophy's” intent. A third commenter, fluent in “Shmurda,” broke down his message's subtext: "I got y’all I speak shmurda translation- control your self no matter what don’t hit a girl."

A brief timeline of the most recent developments in the Diddy case

Bobby dropped his online tirade in response to CNN's exposé letting down the curtain on the supposedly buried footage of the alleged attack in March 2016. The surveillance video catches Combs with a towel around his torso as he violently approaches his then-girlfriend Ventura down the hotel hallway.

On finally catching up with her, he grabs her by her hoodie and brutally shoves her to the ground. Then, the Bad Boy Records founder kicks her repeatedly before dragging her down the lobby as she remains on the floor. In a now-settled lawsuit Ventura filed in November 2023, she cited complaints addressing an abusive incident she was subjected to. Her words are uncannily reflected in the vicious attack caught on camera, now obtained and released by CNN eight years after the said altercation happened.

As of Sunday, May 17, Diddy has also retracted his previous claims of innocence in the face of all sorts of allegations in several lawsuits against him. He sought to strike off these “sickening allegations” in an online statement in which he outrightly declared that he “did not do any of the awful things being alleged.”

Yet, just days after that and following the emergence of the 2016 footage, he uploaded a video apology that presumably targets the public more than it asks for Cassie's forgiveness as Diddy claims to take “full responsibility for his actions.”