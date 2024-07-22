Weeks after the Khyree Jackson tragedy, football community mourns Utah player Andre Seldon Jr's death

The American football community had barely reeled from the loss of NFL rookie Khyree Jackson earlier this month when it got handed another heartbreaking news. One of Utah State University’s beloved players, Andre Seldon Jr, reportedly passed away at the age of 22 on Saturday, July 22. Andre Seldon Jr's portrait was shared by the Utah State University Football team on X/Twitter.

According to the Utah State Aggies’ website, the Utah Department of Public Safety dive team found the cornerback at approximately 9:05 pm local time, after what appeared to be a cliff-diving incident at Porcupine Reservoir.

Andre Seldon Jr tragedy: Witnesses recount a young adult male diving from cliff

Deputies responded “following reports of a possible drowning” and were dispatched to the dam at around 2:20 pm, according to a press release by the Cache County Sheriff’s Office in Logan.

The message signed by Lt Tim Ramirez stated that, according to preliminary information, "a young adult male was seen diving from cliffs into the water and did not resurface.”

Their initial investigation led them to believe that Seldon Jr had tragically died as “multiple witnesses recount the same information,” the sheriff’s office updated later. The officials also sent heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the student-athlete.

The college team’s official website reported that Seldon had joined their college football program this summer, and he was to start classes this fall semester. Before embarking on this new chapter, he last played two seasons at New Mexico State University with USU Interim Head Coach Nate Dreiling. He also spent two seasons at Michigan.

Heartfelt tributes to Utah State player Andre Seldon Jr

“Our football program is heartbroken to have to endure the loss of one of our own,” said Dreiling, who’s previously had a professional relationship with the student-athlete as mentioned before.

“I can tell you he was an incredible person and teammate. Our condolences and prayers go out to Andre’s family as we grieve with them over this tremendous loss.”

Before setting out on the college track, Seldon prepped at Belleville High School in Belleville, Michigan.

Dreiling also shared a moving tribute for the late Utah State star on social media. “Not sure I ever had a conversation with Andre where I didn’t end up smiling. One of the best people I have ever been around. He meant so much to so many and always made you feel better when you were around him. Such a bright light in this world with his smile. Love you bud,” he wrote on X/Twitter.

“Andre Seldon played at NM State in 2022 and 2023. He was adored by literally everyone; teammates, coaches, fans and the media. Not many people I’ve covered that I thought as highly of as I did of Andre. Great player, so insightful and so genuine a person. I will miss him. RIP,” sports journalist Colin Deaver also tweeted.

Vice President and Director of Athletics Diana Sabau also extended the Utah State University Athletics family’s deepest sympathies to Seldon’s family, friends and teammates.

Offering emotional and mental support in the wake of the tragedy, Utah State announced, “Students affected by the death can seek

mental and emotional support from Utah State's CARE office and Counseling and

Psychological Services are offering student support.” Meanwhile, they encouraged the Athletics staff to avail resources accessible through the Employee Assistance Program.

The devastating news comes just weeks after rising NFL star Khyree Jackson was reported dead in the first week of July. Also, a cornerback like Seldon, Jackson was 24 years old and succumbed to his fate following a horrifying three-way car crash that also killed his former high school teammates Anthony Lytton Jr and Isaiah Hazel. He attended Wise High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.