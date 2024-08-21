Clueless star Alicia Silverstone leaves fans concerned after seemingly eating poisonous fruit, ‘Are you alive?’

Alicia Silverstone has left her fans fearing for her life after seemingly eating a poisonous fruit. The Clueless star shared a TikTok video of herself picking a small orange fruit off a plant before taking a bite out of it on Monday. She has since remained silent on social media. Alicia Silverstone leaves fans concerned after seemingly eating a poisonous fruit (TikTok)

The 47-year-old actress began the video by saying, “I’ve discovered something that I can’t figure out what it is, and I need your help.” Silverstone then proceeded to show the mysterious fruit that was filled with seeds on the inside. She explained that she had eaten a portion of the fruit, resembling a “cherry tomato,” after finding it on the streets of England.

“I just bit into it because it was on the street, and we were discussing whether this was a tomato or not,” the Krazy House actress said before mistakenly dropping it on the floor. She went on to say that it was “definitely not” a tomato. “Look at these leaves. Those are the leaves. So what the heck is this? Because when you open it up, it looks like that,” she added as she panned the camera towards a plant.

“So, what the heck is this? Because, when you open it up it looks like that,” she asked her fans, adding, “And if I bite it — I don't think you're supposed to eat this, but it's almost like a pepper? Does anyone know what this is?” Shortly after Silverstone shared the video, fans flooded the comment section, asking the beloved '90s icon if she was okay.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that the mysterious fruit was none other than Jerusalem cherry. Experts at GardeningKnowHow.Com warn that “despite their cheery colors, the fruit of the Jerusalem cherry houseplant is toxic and should be kept out of the reach of curious children and pets. Any part of the plant that is ingested can cause poisoning and even death.”

As Silverstone has yet to break the silence, fans have been left concerned about her well-being. “OMG NO!! Jerusalem Cherry very poisonous in the Nightshade family, Hope you are ok,” commented one fan on her TikTok video. “Why would ANYONE eat random, unknown things from the street?!?” queried another. Meanwhile, a third said, “WOMAN! UPDATE US! ARE YOU ALIVE AND WELL!?!” according to Page Six.