Twinkle Khanna told Akshay Kumar to 'eat poisonous grass' if she dies first: 'If I see your second wife...'

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna has been married to actor Akshay Kumar since January 2001; they share two children – son Aarav and daughter Nitara. In her new column for The Times of India, Twinkle, who has become known for her chuckle-inducing Instagram posts, spoke about 'haunting' Akshay and his 'second wife'. She revealed what she told Akshay during a recent holiday and how he responded to her 'nonsense'. Also read: Twinkle responds after man questions her for saying ‘men are dessert’ Twinkle Khanna joked about 'haunting' Akshay Kumar and his 'second wife'.

‘I promise I will come and haunt you both’

Twinkle, 50, wrote, "Driving back to camp that evening, the guide pointed out a pair of birds called tik-tik who are so devoted to each other that when one dies, the other sometimes kills itself by eating poisonous grass. I told my husband (Akshay), ‘Acha (listen), if I die first, you better eat poisonous grass too. If I see your second wife walking around with my handbags, I promise I will come and haunt you both.’

Twinkle, aka Mrs Funnybones, further said in her signature witty style of writing, "He shook his head and replied, ‘I want to eat that poisonous grass right now, at least then I won’t have to listen to all this nonsense.’ Then he swatted a mosquito on my arm, the human equivalent of baboons delousing each other. We continued engaging in the complex choreography of cooperation, affection and mutual tolerance as our jeep raced against the setting sun."

Twinkle Khanna's books

In 2022, Twinkle Khanna went on to pursue her Masters in Fiction Writing at the Goldsmiths, University of London; she completed her degree recently. In 2015, Twinkle had released her first non-fiction book, Mrs Funnybones. Her second book was The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, a collection of short stories.

Twinkle's third book, Pyjamas Are Forgiving, made her the highest-selling female author in India on 2018, according to Nielsen BookScan India. Her fourth book, Welcome to Paradise, was released in 2023.