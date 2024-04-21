Twinkle Khanna recalls reports claiming she performed at Dawood Ibrahim parties: 'He would have chosen more skilled...'

Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs Funnybones spoke about old allegations that she 'performed a medley of songs for Dawood Ibrahim' in her latest column for The Times of India. Back in 2010, actor Akshay Kumar had denied claims that his wife attended parties hosted by the underworld don in Dubai, terming them as untrue. Also read: Twinkle Khanna reacts to Zomato 'pure veg' controversy Twinkle Khanna has written about online 'fabrications' in her new column.

'My dancing skills are akin to watching a WWF match'

Now, Twinkle has written about media 'fabrications' in her new column. She wrote, "We have already witnessed a spate of manipulated news stories, from the morphed pictures that showed the Phogats smiling during the wrestler’s protests, to uncountable stories about the origin of the coronavirus."

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Recalling an incident involving herself, Twinkle wrote, "I have even seen my name on a mainstream television channel ticker saying I had performed a medley of songs for Dawood. Considering that even my children think my dancing skills are akin to watching a WWF match between a lone wrestler and gravity, the news channels should have known that Dawood would have chosen more skilled performers. But such is the world of fake news."

Taylor Swift is everywhere you look right now. Wonder what's the big deal about her? Read our special story, a primer on everything Swift

Twinkle career as an actor and author

Twinkle, who has been married to actor Akshay Kumar since January 2001, shares two children with him – son Aarav and daughter Nitara. She quit films after a few years of working in movie such as Barsaat (1995) – for which won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – as well as Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai (1998), Seenu (1999), Baadshah (1999) and Joru Ka Ghulam (2000) and Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega (2001).

In 2015, Twinkle released her first non-fiction book, Mrs Funnybones. Her second book was The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad (2016), a collection of short stories. Twinkle's third book was Pyjamas Are Forgiving (2018), and her fourth book, Welcome to Paradise, was released in 2023.