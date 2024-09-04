Travis Kelce's niece Elliotte's favourite Taylor Swift song revealed as NFL fans lambast ‘hype’ video featuring singer

Jason Kelce recently opened up about his three-year-old daughter Elliotte's favourite song made by Taylor Swift, the girlfriend of his brother Travis Kelce. Travis Kelce's niece Elliotte, 3, listens to Taylor Swift's song. (AP/Instagram)

During an episode of The Pivot podcast, Jason was questioned about his daughter's favorite Taylor Swift song. In addition to disclosing the song, Jason shared how his daughter alters the lyrics when she performs it.

“Right now, I've been listening a lot to “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart”, the new one,” the former Philadelphia Eagles centre said.

“Elli right now, there's a line in [the song that goes] “I'm a real tough kid, I can handle my s**t”,” he revealed.

He further said that his three-year-old daughter modifies the lyrics to say, “I'm a real tough kid I can handle my stuff”. Jason said he listens to her on a regular basis because “it gets a laugh out of me every time.”

Swift's song from her most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department, has received an impressive 413.6 million streams on Spotify following its initial release in April.

Also Read: Travis Kelce's team rushes to lawyers over ‘bogus’ contract about ‘pre-planned break-up’ with Taylor Swift

NFL fans slam hype video featuring Taylor Swift

Meanwhile, Swift's five times appearance in a 30-second video that the NFL social media team posted online has divided the couple's fans.

This video comes as NFL 2024–2025 season will resume on Thursday, September 5, with a game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Swift is shown in the hype video cheering for Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs at games. The video, which plays through each month of the season, culminates with scenes from Super Bowl LVIII, where Swift shared a kiss with Kelce after the Chiefs victory and enjoyed drinks with her pals.

Football fans believe that showing Swift five times in a thirty-second clip is bit excessive.

“THIS IS AN NFL HYPE VIDEO WHY IS SHE IN HERE,” one fan asked.

“Taylor swift has gotten more screen time here than anyone else,” another added.

“We WERE excited.. but then showing someone's gf 5x makes us all cringe,” a third admire commented.

The NFL was blown away when Swift started seeing Travis Kelce last year, and the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory was the icing on the cake.

The NFL made a big effort to foster this relationship since it attracted several younger fans.