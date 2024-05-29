NJ mayor offers Jason Kelce and wife Kylie a ‘redo date night’ after angry fan said…

Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie’s date night during the Memorial Day Weekend took an unexpected turn after a photo-seeking fan wouldn’t take no for an answer. The famous NFL couple were headed for a low-key night out in Margate City, New Jersey when a fan kept insisting on taking a selfie with them. However, Kylie “politely” declined. But the woman grew agitated and yelled, “I don’t care who you are, you will never be allowed in this town.” New Jersey mayor apologised to Jason and Kylie Kelce after they had to confront an angry fan who insisted on taking a selfie as they were out and about on a low-key date night

A video of the incident was shared online by the Philadelphia-based podcast Word to the Wise. In the now-viral clip, the woman can be seen going face-to-face against Kylie, who stands her ground. The onlookers told the outlet that the 32-year-old internet personality was polite when she refused the fan's request for a photograph.

In the video, a man can be seen attempting to restrain the angry fan who refused to back down. The woman went on to threaten Kylie, who replied, “I can smell the alcohol on your breath. You’re embarrassing yourself,” per Page Six. Meanwhile, the 36-year-old Philadelphia Eagles stood several feet away, letting his wife handle the situation.

Bystanders affirmed that “the Kelce’s did nothing wrong and were so polite.” An X, formerly Twitter user, who witnessed the altercation noted that the woman was “rude as hell and banging on their car door” before they headed to the restaurant. After the clip started making rounds on the internet, Margate City Mayor Michael Collins issued an apology on Facebook.

“On behalf of the City of Margate, I’d like to formally apologize to Jason & Kylie Kelce for the experience they had in Margate City over the holiday weekend,” the mayor wrote on Wednesday. “As a father with young children, I know as well as anyone the importance of a date night with your wife and would like to offer a redo date night with dinner on me,” Collins added.