Watch: Rohit Sharma, Jay Shah unveil India's new jersey and training kit for T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad

India captain Rohit Sharma and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Jay Shah on Monday revealed the team's new T20 jersey, which will be worn at the 2024 T20 World Cup. The tournament will be hosted by the USA and the West Indies and is scheduled to start on June 2, with India playing their first match on June 5 against Ireland in New York. A video posted by the BCCI showed Shah and Rohit arriving at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and checking out the attire(BCCI)

The BCCI's kit partner Adidas had unveiled the new jersey on May 6 in a video featuring Rohit, spin bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and spinner Kuldeep Yadav. The jersey went on sale on May 7 at 10am across India, but this is the first time that the colours of the training kit and the tracksuits have been revealed. While the training shirt is blue with streaks of black and lime on the sides, the track suit is navy blue with lime borders.

A video posted by the BCCI showed Shah and Rohit arriving at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and checking out the attire. They also posed with the new jersey along with an Adidas executive and Rohit could then be seen signing a jersey with his name on it.

While the old jersey, which the Indian team last donned in the home series against Afghanistan earlier this year in January, was all blue, the new one is orange in colour near the shoulders with the three white stripes still present. The Dream 11 logo is also missing from the sleeves, as compared to the previous jersey while the BCCI emblem has just one star above it, signifying the one T20 World Cup trophy India had won back in 2007 under MS Dhoni.

Rohit will be aiming to join Dhoni in the elusive category and bring home India's first World Cup trophy since the 50-over tournament win in 2011 at home. The title victory will also end India's long-standing and much-criticised ICC trophy drought, having last won a trophy back in 2013, the Champions Trophy, also under Dhoni.

Rohit did come close to breaking the unwanted streak last year, but were stunned by Australia in the final in 2023 ODI World Cup. This will also be the second time Rohit will be leading India in a T20 World Cup, with their campaign ending in the semifinals in 2022 in Australia.

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign on June 5, where they will take on Ireland in New York before they face their arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9 at the same venue. The other two members of Group A are Canada and co-hosts USA.