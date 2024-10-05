Dolly Parton is once again showing why she's beloved far beyond the music stage, stepping up with a massive $1 million donation to help victims of Hurricane Helene. The country icon joins a wave of celebrities, including Morgan Wallen and Ivanka Trump, pouring in millions to support relief efforts as communities reel from the devastation. Dolly Parton, Morgan Wallen, Ivanka Trump, and more celebs donate millions for Helene victims(REUTERS)

With over 200 lives lost and countless others impacted, a surge in donations from across all sectors has been observed, bringing much-needed aid to the hardest-hit areas and offering hope as recovery begins.

Dolly Parton donates 1 Million for Helene victims

Beloved country star Dolly Parton joined forces with Walmart to donate a generous $1 million towards helping those affected by the devastating hurricane claiming lives. At a press conference held at the Walmart in Newport, Tennessee, she sang a rewritten version of her iconic 1973 hit “Jolene,” adapting the lyrics to reflect the devastation: “Helene, Helene, Helene, Helene/You came in here and broke us all apart/Helene, Helene, Helene, Helene/But we’re all here to mend these broken hearts.

Parton expressed how heartbroken she is, noting the devastation in her hometown, which she called "my home" and the people "my people." “Who knew, in our little part of the country here, where I was born and raised just right down the road that we would have this kind of devastation. And I look around and think these are my mountains, these are my valleys, these are my rivers, flowing like a stream. These are my people,” she said according to the Post.

At the same event, Walmart CEO John Furner announced an increased donation of $10 million from Walmart, Sam’s Club, and the Walmart Foundation to support recovery efforts.

Morgan Wallen donates to hurricane victims

Parton's donation follows closely behind fellow country star Morgan Wallen's generous contribution of $500,000. Wallen reportedly donated the sum to the American Red Cross to assist his hometown region of East Tennessee in dealing with the widespread destruction caused by Hurricane Helene.

"My family in East Tennessee are safe but I know many are absolutely devastated there and in multiple states," Wallen wrote on his Instagram story on Sunday. "Those hills and hollers are very important to me in so many ways. It is going to take a monumental effort and I am in contact with my team and others working on ways I can help,” he added.

Ivanka Trump steps up for Helene victims

Ivanka Trump went to North Carolina to help out after the hurricane caused chaos, helping out by serving food and handing out supplies to families who were affected by the storm. She brought her 10-year-old son, Joseph, with her. Together, they worked with first responders and volunteers. Ivanka also spent time with displaced victims, listening to their concerns and offering support.

Reportedly, Ivanka helped out by delivering 300 Starlink systems from SpaceX to the relief work. These systems will let people in the US state keep in touch over super fast internet.

Meanwhile, former president Trump's fundraiser to benefit victims of Hurricane Helene has raised more than two million dollars as of Tuesday, it has received over 14,000 donations.

Sports organisation steps up for Helene aftermath

N.C. State football player Davin Vann led a successful donation drive, gathering essentials like food, water, and hygiene products to help Hurricane Helene victims in western North Carolina. Supported by his family’s moving company, the drive exceeded expectations and will continue through the week. This effort is part of wider sports-related relief initiatives following the Category 4 storm.

“That was kind of my mindset going into it, kind of ‘I hope we get enough people to at least help a little bit,’” the athlete told The Associated Press. “So yeah, it was way more than I expected.”

Elon Musk and Starlinks

Earlier, Elon Musk took to his X handle to criticize FEMA, accusing them of blocking private planes carrying Starlinks and relief materials for victims, an accusation the organization has denied. Musk, actively involved in relief efforts, shared a screenshot of a conversation where someone claimed the airspace was “shut down” and the FAA was “limiting flights.”

“SpaceX engineers are trying to deliver Starlink terminals & supplies to devastated areas in North Carolina right now, and @FEMA is both failing to help AND won’t let others help. This is unconscionable!!,” Musk wrote.

Meanwhile, The American Red Cross is tirelessly collaborating with numerous partners to deliver aid to those in need as swiftly as possible. A long list of celebrities frequently contribute to the organization’s relief efforts through generous donations.