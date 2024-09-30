Menu Explore
Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton, Jimmy Webb and more stars pay tribute to Kris Kristofferson

AP
Sep 30, 2024 09:13 PM IST

Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton, Jimmy Webb and more stars pay tribute to Kris Kristofferson

NEW YORK — Reaction to the death of Kris Kristofferson. The singer-songwriter and actor died Saturday at his home in Hawaii surrounded by family at age 88.

“The first time I saw Kris performing at the Troubadour club in L.A. I knew he was something special.” — Barbra Streisand, Kristofferson's co-star in “A Star is Born,” on X and Instagram.

"We lost a fellow Highwayman today. Godspeed, Kris.” — Kristofferson's fellow band member Jimmy Webb, on X and Facebook.

“Loved this man, his talent, his mind and his beautiful heart. Journey well, my friend.” — Melissa Etheridge on X.

“What a great loss. What a great writer. What a great actor. What a great friend. I will always love you, Dolly.” — Dolly Parton on X.

"Kris Kristofferson believed creativity is God-given, and those who ignore such a gift are doomed to unhappiness. He preached that a life of the mind gives voice to the soul, and his work gave voice not only to his soul but to ours. He leaves a resounding legacy.” — Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum CEO Kyle Young in a statement.

“An epic human with the biggest heart. you will be so, so missed. rest easy, my friend.” — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian on X.

“What a gentleman, kind soul, and a lover of words. I am so glad I got to meet him and be around him. One of my favorite people. Rest in peace, Kris.” — Reba McEntire on X.

“Poet, lovely human being, road scholar redneck old schooler.” — Josh Brolin on Instagram.

“This legend was so good to me when we worked together on Dreamer. What an honor to have spent time in his presence.” — Dakota Fanning on Instagram.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Monday, September 30, 2024
