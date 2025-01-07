Preity Zinta drops major fitness goals with intense workout video, encourages fans to ‘be consistent and push yourself’

Looking at Preity Zinta's fit and toned body, you'd never guess that the actor is nearly 50 years old. Preity has always believed in staying fit with a disciplined exercise routine and a balanced diet. Though she may have taken a step back from the glamorous Bollywood world, the actor stays active on social media, regularly sharing glimpses of her daily life with her Insta family. Her latest workout video is proof that age is just a number and is sure to inspire you to hit the gym. (Also read: Preity Zinta's diet and fitness secrets for toned body at 49: 'There is nothing more anti-ageing and healthy than...' ) Preity Zinta shows off fit physique in latest workout video on Instagram.(Instagram/@realpz)

A look at Preity Zinta's workout

On Tuesday, Preity treated her fans to an inspiring workout video on Instagram. She accompanied the post with a motivating caption, “It doesn't matter if you're on holiday or at work, you have to make yourself better, stronger, and healthier because if it doesn't challenge you, it doesn't change you. 👊 So don't give up, be consistent, and push yourself. There's no better love than self-love.”

In the video, Preity Zinta is seen wearing a black graphic tank top paired with black tights as she performs incline crunch sit-ups. The energetic workout video is set to the beats of 'The Business' by Dutch DJ.

Benefits of Preity's exercise

Let's take a look at the benefits of performing this powerful exercise and why it deserves a spot in your fitness routine.

Strengthens core muscles: Targets abs and obliques for a stronger, toned midsection.

Improves posture: Supports spinal alignment and reduces back pain.

Boosts endurance: Enhances stamina and muscular endurance.

Burns calories: Aids in fat loss and weight management.

Increases difficulty: The incline adds resistance, making it more effective than regular crunches.

On the work front

On the professional front, Preity is all set to return to the Hindi film industry with Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming film Lahore 1947, where she will be seen sharing the screen with Sunny Deol.