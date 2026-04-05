Starting Pilates for the first time? 10 things you should know before you begin
Thinking of giving Pilates a try? Here is some basic information you should know before you book your first session.
Pilates has steadily gained popularity among people seeking a sustainable and efficient form of exercise. It's a great option for those just starting in exercise because it's well known for enhancing strength, flexibility, and posture. If you are new to Pilates, there are a few things you should consider before your first session. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sheena Rathi, founder, Slay Pilates, shared a few tips that might be helpful for you before starting.
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Sheena said, "Pilates is not about quick transformations; it's about building a deeper connection with your body. When you do pilates consistently, it strengthens you from the inside out and enhances your everyday movements and emotions.”
“Pilates stands out for its long-term advantages as workout trends move toward more conscious methods, making it a wise and accessible place to start for anybody wishing to develop a healthier practice,” Sheena added.
1. It may look easy, but it’s not
Sheena highlighted that Pilates is more difficult than it seems since it focuses on slow, deliberate movements that deeply activate muscles.
2. Your core does most of the work
According to Sheena, the goal of every Pilates session is to strengthen your core, which will eventually lead to better stability and posture.
3. Breathing is part of the workout
Sheena mentioned that you will gain control and maintain focus by learning to synchronise your breathing with your movements.
4. Flexibility is not a requirement
Most people think flexibility is needed to start Pilates. However, Sheena highlighted that Pilates actually helps you gradually get more flexible, so you don't have to be flexible to begin.
5. There are different formats
Pilates is not a cliched exercise of repeating the same thing. Sheena mentioned that reformer Pilates employs equipment for additional resistance and support, and mat Pilates is ideal for novices.
6. Precision matters more than speed
It doesn't matter how many repetitions you perform; what matters is how well you do them. The influence of little, deliberate motions is significant.
7. Expect some new muscle soreness
If you are new to Pilates, mild pain initially is quite typical because Pilates works on deep muscles that are sometimes ignored.
8. It benefits your mind too
While Pilates is great for core and abs, this exercise also promotes mindfulness, which lowers stress and enhances bodily awareness.
9. Guidance is important in the beginning
Sheena said, “Particularly if you're inexperienced, working with a qualified instructor is important to ensure proper form and prevent injury.”
10. Consistency brings results
Strength, posture, and general mobility can all be noticeably improved by doing Pilates a few times a week.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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