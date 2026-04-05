Starting Pilates for the first time? 10 things you should know before you begin

Pilates has steadily gained popularity among people seeking a sustainable and efficient form of exercise. It's a great option for those just starting in exercise because it's well known for enhancing strength, flexibility, and posture. If you are new to Pilates, there are a few things you should consider before your first session. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sheena Rathi, founder, Slay Pilates, shared a few tips that might be helpful for you before starting. Things to know before starting Pilates as a beginner. (Unsplash)

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Sheena said, "Pilates is not about quick transformations; it's about building a deeper connection with your body. When you do pilates consistently, it strengthens you from the inside out and enhances your everyday movements and emotions.”

“Pilates stands out for its long-term advantages as workout trends move toward more conscious methods, making it a wise and accessible place to start for anybody wishing to develop a healthier practice,” Sheena added.