Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience explains how training leg muscles can prevent heart attacks

Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with 25 years of experience, is drawing attention to the importance of leg day – strengthening the leg muscles – to help lower the risk of heart attacks . In an Instagram video shared on March 6, the heart surgeon highlights the many metabolic and cardiovascular benefits of building leg strength.

If you regularly hit the gym to build muscle , chances are you’ve come across the dreaded leg day – the workout many people try to postpone or avoid altogether. The intense strain, sore muscles and the struggle to walk the next day often make leg workouts the least favourite part of a fitness routine. However, skipping leg day could mean missing out on some powerful metabolic and cardiovascular benefits that go far beyond just building stronger legs.

Why is leg day important? According to Dr London, when most people think about exercises that protect heart health, they often think of cardio. However, muscle mass is a key factor in overall health and longevity. He highlights that the lower body contains the largest muscle groups in the body, which is why building leg strength is essential for improving muscle mass and metabolic health.

The heart surgeon explains, “When most people think about protecting their heart, they think cardio. However, muscle mass is a key predictor of overall health and longevity. Your lower body makes up the largest muscle group. So, if your goal is to build muscle and improve metabolic health, your legs deserve serious attention. And let's be honest, most of us avoid leg day.”

Benefits of working your legs Dr London points out that stimulating and building muscle in the legs helps improve glucose control, supporting more efficient blood sugar regulation and directly reducing the risk of metabolic diseases. Additionally, strength training can improve your lipid profile, helping lower blood pressure and reduce systemic inflammation. And the cherry on top? The heart surgeon highlights that working large muscle groups also boosts nitric oxide production, which helps relax blood vessels and supports overall vascular health.

He elaborates, “When you activate and grow muscle in the legs, you improve glucose control, helping your body manage blood sugars more effectively. That directly reduces risk for metabolic disease. Strength training also improves your lipid profile, can lower blood pressure, and reduce systemic inflammation. On top of that, working large muscle groups increases nitric oxide production, which helps blood vessels relax and improves overall vascular health. So, while leg day may be your least favorite, it's doing something important behind the scenes. As Dr Gabrielle Lyon says, muscle is truly the organ of longevity.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.