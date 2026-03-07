Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience explains how training leg muscles can prevent heart attacks
Let's be honest, most of us dread leg days. But if you skip it regularly, you are missing out on incredible cardiometabolic benefits, says Dr London.
If you regularly hit the gym to build muscle, chances are you’ve come across the dreaded leg day – the workout many people try to postpone or avoid altogether. The intense strain, sore muscles and the struggle to walk the next day often make leg workouts the least favourite part of a fitness routine. However, skipping leg day could mean missing out on some powerful metabolic and cardiovascular benefits that go far beyond just building stronger legs.
Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with 25 years of experience, is drawing attention to the importance of leg day – strengthening the leg muscles – to help lower the risk of heart attacks. In an Instagram video shared on March 6, the heart surgeon highlights the many metabolic and cardiovascular benefits of building leg strength.
Why is leg day important?
According to Dr London, when most people think about exercises that protect heart health, they often think of cardio. However, muscle mass is a key factor in overall health and longevity. He highlights that the lower body contains the largest muscle groups in the body, which is why building leg strength is essential for improving muscle mass and metabolic health.
The heart surgeon explains, “When most people think about protecting their heart, they think cardio. However, muscle mass is a key predictor of overall health and longevity. Your lower body makes up the largest muscle group. So, if your goal is to build muscle and improve metabolic health, your legs deserve serious attention. And let's be honest, most of us avoid leg day.”
Benefits of working your legs
Dr London points out that stimulating and building muscle in the legs helps improve glucose control, supporting more efficient blood sugar regulation and directly reducing the risk of metabolic diseases. Additionally, strength training can improve your lipid profile, helping lower blood pressure and reduce systemic inflammation. And the cherry on top? The heart surgeon highlights that working large muscle groups also boosts nitric oxide production, which helps relax blood vessels and supports overall vascular health.
He elaborates, “When you activate and grow muscle in the legs, you improve glucose control, helping your body manage blood sugars more effectively. That directly reduces risk for metabolic disease. Strength training also improves your lipid profile, can lower blood pressure, and reduce systemic inflammation. On top of that, working large muscle groups increases nitric oxide production, which helps blood vessels relax and improves overall vascular health. So, while leg day may be your least favorite, it's doing something important behind the scenes. As Dr Gabrielle Lyon says, muscle is truly the organ of longevity.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Eshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
