Fitness coach with 20 years of experience claims ‘cardio is a terrible weight loss strategy’, shares what to do instead

However, when it comes to losing weight , it is one of the “most inefficient tools in the box.”

However, according to Dan Go, a fitness coach with over 20 years of experience, that is not the right way to go. Taking to Instagram on January 12, he claimed that cardio has its own benefits, such as improving heart and overall health, increasing lung capacity, and VO2 max (maximum amount of oxygen the body can use during high-intensity exercise).

Cardio has long been associated with losing weight in the public perception. When we think of burning belly fat, sweating it out on the field or on a treadmill is generally the first picture that comes to mind.

Reasons why cardio is not good for weight loss Dan’s first reason to reject cardio for weight loss is that “it burns way fewer calories than you think.” What is worse is the fact that the more we do it, the better our body adapts to it and thus burn even fewer calories.

Second, excessive cardio increases appetite. As such, after burning a few hundred calories with an hour-long run, we are left ravenous and wanting to eat it back in a second.

Third, excessive cardio increases the risk of burning muscles and overuse injuries. This comes into play in the long term, because if we manage to lose a certain amount of weight after doing months of cardio, keeping the weight off would require maintaining the same mileage, if not more.

Moreover, it is not possible to determine from cardio that the weight we lose is only from fat and not from muscles. It is not that cardio is bad, explained Dan, just that the intent matters. Running, swimming, or cycling are great exercises in general, but it is “way easier not to eat 100 calories than it is to burn 100 calories on the treadmill.”

Better alternative for weight loss According to Dan, lifting weights and walking are far superior alternatives when it comes to losing weight and getting in shape.

“Lifting weights is going to help you build muscle, which is going to help you maintain a healthy metabolism, improve insulin sensitivity, and turn your body into a fat-burning machine even at rest,” he stated.

On the other hand, walking is low-impact and burns fat without destroying the joints, or signalling the body to increase appetite or break down muscle.

“This one-two punch combo is how you lose and keep it off in a sustainable way without turning exercise into a punishment,” noted the fitness coach.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.