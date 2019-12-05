e-paper
Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla suffering from typhoid, won’t exit the show now

Online reports suggest that Sidharth Shukla is suffering from typhoid but is recovering inside the house and has no plans to exit the show for now.

tv Updated: Dec 05, 2019 18:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla is one of the strongest players in the game right now.
TV actor Sidharth Shukla may be suffering from typhoid but contrary to rumours doing the rounds online, he is not leaving the Bigg Boss house on medical grounds for now, fresh reports suggest.

Several Twitter users quoted ‘Bigg Boss sources’ to say that Sidharth is unwell, underwent blood tests recently and was diagnosed with typhoid. However, the actor has no plans to quit the game at this stage on medical grounds and is recuperating well inside the house.

“Confirmed by Sources #BiggBoss_Tak #SidharthShukla is still in the house & a part of Show. Sources said He was suffering from typhoid but Sid is on recovery and doing better now. Wishing speedy recovery to Sid,” wrote one viewer. Another tweeted, “@sidharth_shukla is down with Typhoid since few days but still fighting alone. He is being instigated, targeted all the time by almost d whole house.But he is still Rock solid. We wish Sid a speedy recovery and urge his Mom and entire family to stay strong.”

 

 

Fans also lauded Sidharth for putting a brave face and not trying to gain any sympathy or votes by talking about his illness. “Oh Man, you are synonymous of BRAVO, I mean, y’day you were suffering from typhoid and that chamcha Asim chocked and hit you in you in this condition, shame on his everything,”wrote a Sidharth fan.

Sidharth has had a turbulent journey inside the house. Ever since his entry on the show, he has been aggressive. He had a group of friends, including Asim Riaz and Arti Singh. Recently, both Arti and Asim have begun questioning Sidharth’s violent attitude. Both have had serious altercations with the TV actor while Asim has even been engaged in physical fights with him.

Only last week, Devoleena Bhattacharjee had to exit the house after doctors advised her complete bed rest as she had severe backache. Coming out of the show, Devoleeena promised to be back soon and said, “Whatever happened was destiny. But, when I was exiting Salman (Khan) sir told me that I should come back soon because this season is the most exciting one so far. I will be back.”

