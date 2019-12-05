Ananya Panday says she couldn’t have dealt with Pati Patni Aur Woh’s Chintu Tyagi either as boyfriend or husband in real life

bollywood

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 13:53 IST

Actor Ananya Panday will see her second film, Pati Patni Aur Woh release on December 6. As a run-up to it, she has been promoting her film relentlessly. In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, she revealed that couldn’t have dealt with a Chintu Tyagi kind of a character, either as a boyfriend or as husband, in real life.

She was quoted as saying, “It’s okay to be attracted to other people but not to the point where your partner gets uncomfortable. I can’t ever deal with a boyfriend or husband like Chintu Tyagi. I’m a very loyal and I expect the same.”

On the issue of whether or not she was dating anyone, she said: “My life is so public already, I want to keep some things private. I can’t tell you everything. Where’s the fun in that.”

However, she did acknowledge that she had a huge crush on Kartik. She said, “By now everyone knows I had a huge crush on him. I used to think he’s cute, now having worked with him, I find him to be cuter. He’s a lovely person and we have a blast whenever we are together.”

Also read: Hrithik Roshan on being beaten by Akshay Kumar at box office: ‘How good would I be if I didn’t have friends better than me’

Ananya sounded maturer than her age when she spoke on being loyal in a relationship, in the age of Tinder. She said, “If you want to be loyal, you will be loyal, no matter what. Relationships have changed a lot but it’s still about two people. I am romantic person, I love being in love. I’m in love with the idea of love. I have had my fair share of relationships. It’s normal and one shouldn’t judge me for it because in school you have many short-short relationships, you know. I started working from a young age and have matured a lot in the past year.”

Ananya mentioned that she was surprised when she was offered the ‘other’ woman in Pati Patni and Woh remake but took it in the stride after she read the script. Her character Tapasya Singh isn’t a home-breaker but a confident, hardworking girl who finds herself in a difficult situation. She explain how she always saw herself as ‘patni’. She said: “Even my friends agree on that because of my sweet, soft image.” On Tapasya Singh, she explained how “the challenge drew me to her”.

Speaking of her dream project, she said, “I would be so cool to have someone do a female version of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara or Dil Chahta Hai with Suhana (Khan), Shanaya (Kapoor) and me!”

Follow @htshowbiz for more