Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai- Sidharth Shukla fight over tea, Twitter claims Bigg Boss is unfair

tv

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 11:22 IST

The equations in the Bigg Boss 13 house changed after the entry of the new wildcard contestant, Madhurima Tuli, and the re-entry of Arhaan Khan and Shefali Bagga. While Rashami, Paras, Shehnaz and Mahira were happy to have Arhaan and Shefali back, Vishal was upset to see Madhurima. With Arhaan on her side, Rashami Desai was seen taking upon an active persona, getting into arguments and preparing for the game ahead.

On Tuesday’s episode, Rashami got into an argument with Sidharth Shukla over milk and tea. When he refused to give her two packets of milk, Rashami said she would not share tea with him.

Later, Rashami was seen leading contestants as they plotted against Sidharth and decided to boycott him as the captain because he did not function as per their expectations and they held him responsible for the ration mismanagement. Rashami’s new and active attitude also drew praises online, with “RashamiDesaiRulingBB’ becoming one of the top trends on Twitter India.

Also read: Exclusive: Ranveer Singh debuts first look at his Gujarati avatar for Jayeshbhai Jordaar. See here

A Rashami fan wrote, “Shukla is Psycho Paras is Disgusting Mahira is Spineless Vishal is Clueless Bhau is Confused Arti is Pathetic Shehnaz is Irritating Asim is Strong Shefali is Leader Himanshi is Innocent Devoleena is Tigress Rashami is Queen of BiggBoss 13.”

Shukla is Psycho

Paras is Disgusting

Mahira is Spineless

Vishal is Clueless

Bhau is Confused

Arti is Pathetic

Shehnaz is Irritating



Asim is Strong

Shefali is Leader

Himanshi is Innocent

Devoleena is Tigress



Rashami is Queen of BiggBoss 13#RashamiDesaiRulingBB — Kokila Modi #BiggBoss13 (@kokilaaModi) November 30, 2019

“#RashamiDesai has never used same language for Sid.. Sid has done character assassination of her & he even said “jis khandaan mein jaegi unhe barbaad kar degi”.. But Rashami has never replied Sid in the same manner. This shows her dignity & etiquettes,” tweeted another.

#RashamiDesai has never used same language for Sid.. Sid has done character assassination of her & he even said "jis khandaan mein jaegi unhe barbaad kar degi".. But Rashami has never replied Sid in the same manner. This shows her dignity & etiquettes.. #RashamiDesaiRulingBB — Harshit 💞 (@harshittbhagat) November 30, 2019

“Gautam was Entertainer not aggressive like Thukla Gauhar was one woman army not Chela like Chukla Shilpa was Bade dil wali who cooked for every1 not selfish eater like Bhukla Dipika was Dignified & Graceful not Abuser like Shukla Abuser can’t be winner #RashamiDesaiRulingBB,” another one wrote.

Gautam was Entertainer not aggressive like Thukla



Gauhar was one woman army not Chela like Chukla



Shilpa was Bade dil wali who cooked for every1 not selfish eater like Bhukla



Dipika was Dignified & Graceful not Abuser like Shukla



Abuser can't be winner #RashamiDesaiRulingBB — Kokila Modi #BiggBoss13 (@kokilaaModi) November 30, 2019

Rashami’s fans also claimed Bigg Boss makers were acting biased towards Sidharth. “#RashamiDesai has finally realised that #BiggBoss13 is totally lopsided!! Why wait till #Feb15, let’s hand over the trophy to #SiddharthaShukla and end this!! #BiggBoss #BB13 #ColorsTV #SalmanKhan #RashamiDesaiRulingBB,” one fan wrote.

Another wrote, “#DamadJi sabse negative insaan hai, itni negativity nahi dekhi maine kisi main. #RashamiDesaiRulingBB aap bahut acha khel rahe ho ma’am, keep going. We are with you. #bigbosss13 shame on you, agar aap aise hi ek negative bande to support karte rahe to galat hai.”

#DamadJi sabse negative insaan hai, itni negativity nahi dekhi maine kisi main. #RashamiDesaiRulingBB aap bahut acha khel rahe ho ma'am, keep going. We are with you. #bigbosss13 shame on you, agar aap aise hi ek negative bande to support karte rahe to galat hai — Praveen Kanwar Dogar (@DogarKanwar) December 4, 2019

“#RashamiDesai has finally realised that #BiggBoss13 is totally lopsided!! Why wait till #Feb15, let’s hand over the trophy to #SiddharthaShukla and end this!! #BiggBoss #BB13 #ColorsTV #SalmanKhan #RashamiDesaiRulingBB,” tweeted another fan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more