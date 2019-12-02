e-paper
Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan, Shefali Bagga return post eviction, viewers ask ‘What’s the point in voting?’

Bigg Boss 13: Evicted contestants Arhaan Khan and Shefali Bagga have returned to the show as wild card entries along with Vishal Aditya Singh’s ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli.

tv Updated: Dec 02, 2019 14:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Arhaan Khan talks to Rashami Desai in the Bigg Boss 13 house.
Arhaan Khan talks to Rashami Desai in the Bigg Boss 13 house.
         

Bigg Boss 13 has been extended by over a month, with three wild entries being introduced to the show. The makers have released a new promo that shows evicted contestants Arhaan Khan and Shefali Bagga returning to the show while current contestant Vishal Aditya Singh’s ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli has entered the show as the third wildcard entrant.

The promo shows Rashami Desai having an emotional reunion with Arhaan, who had confessed his love for her after his eviction from the show a few weeks ago. Arhaan had said in an interview to Times of India post his exit that if he had stayed longer, he would have proposed to her as his feelings changed inside the house. “Ghar ke andar hota toh main wahan bhi unko propose kar deta. I am in love with her. I want to go inside the house again to propose to Rashami,” he had said.

 

The viewers, however, looked unimpressed to see evicted contestants returning to the show. A fan of the actor wrote on Twitter, “We are very upset with all these.why these evicted contestent re-enter the house.god ,agin sidharth has to face all the negativity of others,it’s getting into our nerves.rashmi is getting promoted by the channel like no others.and why this extension?its not needed.”

Another wrote, “What’s the point in voting? If you bring all the old contestants back. Stop being so hungry for TRP.” One more viewer of the show commented to the promo, “You have made a joke of the show. We vote and you don’t evict. Keep bringing back evicted contestants. trying so hard to promote @TheRashamiDesai Stop making a fool of the show.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli joins ex Vishal Aditya Singh in the house, says 'I will not make things look dirty between us'

While it remains to be seen if Arhaan will actually propose to Rashami on the show, Vishal’s reaction to Madhurima’s entry in the house is also awaited. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill was seen greeting and embracing Shefali Bagga, after the two had an ugly fight during their initial days in the house.

