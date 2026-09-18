Teachers for UP Sanskrit institutions: No clarity yet on who will recruit; state yet to designate agency
Sanskrit schools and colleges have been relying on teachers appointed on a contractual basis since 2022
Recruitment of teachers in government-aided Sanskrit institutions in Uttar Pradesh remains in limbo, with the state yet to designate an agency to conduct appointments against more than 1,300 vacant posts.
The state has 403 government-aided Sanskrit colleges and 570 government-aided secondary Sanskrit schools. However, there is no clear recruitment mechanism currently for appointing regular teachers. The uncertainty has persisted since the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB), which was authorised to recruit teachers for aided Sanskrit schools in 2018, was merged with the newly constituted, Prayagraj-headquartered Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) in 2023.
The UPESSC, however, has not been assigned the mandate to recruit Sanskrit teachers, leaving the institutions without a regular recruitment mechanism. Consequently, Sanskrit schools and colleges have been relying on teachers appointed on a contractual basis since 2022 to keep classes running.
Under amendments notified on March 28, 2018, the state had entrusted the selection of teachers in government-aided Sanskrit schools to the Secondary Education Service Selection Board.
In 2019, the secondary education department sent a requisition for the recruitment of 1,282 teachers in Sanskrit secondary schools.
Similarly, recruitment of teachers in government-aided Sanskrit colleges was entrusted to the Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission (UPHESC). Both the selection board and the higher education commission were subsequently merged with the UPESSC.
The prolonged delay in regular recruitment has raised concerns over vacancies and continuity of teaching in Sanskrit institutions, even as the government has introduced measures, including scholarships, to promote Sanskrit education.
Officials in both the higher education and secondary education departments declined to comment, saying the matter required a decision at the state government level.
“Regular teachers should be appointed in government-aided Sanskrit institutions if the government genuinely wants to promote Sanskrit studies,” said former MLC and state president of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh, Suresh Kumar Tripathi.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORK Sandeep Kumar
K. Sandeep Kumar is Senior Assistant Editor and Bureau Head of Hindustan Times in Prayagraj, where he leads the newspaper's editorial coverage across the region. With more than 25 years of experience in journalism, he has built a reputation for credible, in-depth and impact-driven reporting on Uttar Pradesh's governance, politics, education, agriculture, science and technology, defence, infrastructure and development. Over the course of his career, Sandeep has consistently broken and tracked stories that have shaped public discourse, with a particular focus on policy, public institutions and issues that directly affect people's lives. His reporting combines rigorous fieldwork with data-backed analysis, making complex subjects accessible to a wide readership. He has also written extensively on human-interest stories that spotlight resilience, innovation and social change across urban and rural Uttar Pradesh. As Prayagraj Bureau Head, he mentors reporters, drives editorial planning and ensures comprehensive coverage of one of India's most politically and culturally significant regions. His work is marked by accuracy, balance and context, reflecting a commitment to public-interest journalism and high editorial standards. Through his reporting, Sandeep continues to chronicle the evolving social, economic and political landscape of Uttar Pradesh while delivering insightful and reliable journalism for Hindustan Times readers.Read More